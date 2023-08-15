Mike Lindell-Shaped Cone of Ignorance Materializes in Missouri

America's most well-known pillow company CEO turned MAGA conspiracy theorist is back in Missouri, preparing to host a conference that will be a "historical event that will bring hope to our country."
We will reveal the plan to secure our elections immediately! https://t.co/4xt1v3sjCO pic.twitter.com/RMB6bDMe5D— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) August 15, 2023
That's right, Lindell's Election Summit is happening in Springfield tomorrow and Thursday. He says that over the course of its two days, he and dozens of other speakers will "reveal the plan that is going to secure our elections immediately."
If that all sounds both very vague and incredibly grandiose, wait until you see Lindell's official website for the event, which doesn't say exactly where this conference is going down in Springfield but does have plenty of turns of phrase like this: "This plan is unique, has never been done before in world history...This is such a perfect plan, the only way it fails is if we do not get the word out to the entire country."
Guest speakers include recent Georgia indictee Rudy Guiliani as well as former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.
The conference is needed more than ever, Lindell said in a video he shot yesterday shortly after landing Springfield, "after the corrupt, horrible indictment of our real president, Donald Trump."
The event will be live streamed via Lindell's Frank Speech platform in 80 languages, which will surely be welcome news for all the Swahili and Esperanto speaking election deniers who have previously felt excluded from the #StopTheSteal discourse.
Lindell posted a second video from Missouri this afternoon, this time on what appears to be the convention floor in front of a very fun-looking light up wall.
Of the plan, Lindell said: "Everyone's going to embrace it. I don't care who you are. The only ones who won't embrace it will be the uni-party deep state, globalist CCP." Yep, those are surely the only people who could ever think this titan of business is a few feathers short of a pillow.
If you stream Lindell's conference, will you let us know how it goes? Surely his big promises can't be all horse feathers.
