Minor Earthquake Rumbles St. Louis County

Some St. Louis County residents had a shaky start to their weekend.
A reported magnitude 2.8 earthquake rumbled parts of St. Louis County early Friday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.
The USGS says the quake happened three kilometers south-southwest of Peerless Park, which is just south of Valley Park
Anecdotal reports from Twitter users indicate the quake was felt in Chesterfield, Affton, Des Peres and other areas of West and South St. Louis County.
According to Michigan Tech University, a 2.5 magnitude quake is "often felt, but only causes minor damage."
It appears that there was a small earthquake in southern St. Louis County at about 5:30 PM this evening, with a magnitude of 2.5. Have a look at the USGS site for more info, and to report what you felt!https://t.co/xinNXkfmi0— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 29, 2022
No damages or injuries have been reported.