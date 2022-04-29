Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Minor Earthquake Rumbles St. Louis County

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 6:18 pm

click to enlarge The earthquake epicenter is shown by this star. - SCREENGRAB VIA NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE / U.S. GOVERNMENT EARTHQUAKE
Screengrab via National Weather Service / U.S. Government Earthquake
The earthquake epicenter is shown by this star.

Some St. Louis County residents had a shaky start to their weekend.

A reported magnitude 2.8 earthquake rumbled parts of St. Louis County early Friday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake happened three kilometers south-southwest of Peerless Park, which is just south of Valley Park

Anecdotal reports from Twitter users indicate the quake was felt in Chesterfield, Affton, Des Peres and other areas of West and South St. Louis County.
According to Michigan Tech University, a 2.5 magnitude quake is "often felt, but only causes minor damage."

No damages or injuries have been reported.
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
#STLWX pic.twitter.com/c2Y3tSUfwk&mdash; Misty Plops (@MistyPlops) April 29, 2022 i love that everyone thinks a car hit their house. this is how highly we think of st louis drivers. #stlearthquake #stlwx&mdash; kim kelley (@mskimkelley) April 29, 2022 The answer is yes. Yes it was. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/MdFUTQVUmC&mdash; Matt Lauer (@mattlauer78) April 29, 2022 I thought something had run into my house but apparently it was an earthquake. #stlwx&mdash; maryb2004 (@maryb2004) April 29, 2022 Yeah - everyone on my street ran outside. #STL #STLWx&mdash; Danni Eickenhorst 🇺🇦 (@STLDanni) April 29, 2022 What was that rumble?? #STLwx pic.twitter.com/gkNXkFJ2Of&mdash; Denise Bertacchi (@stlDenise3D) April 29, 2022
Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
