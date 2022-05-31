Missing Ballwin Woman's Body Found in Meramec River

A search for a 72-year-old woman came to a tragic end on Monday, May 30, when her body was found in the Meramec River at the Flamm City Boat Ramp in Arnold, Missouri.
Carol Schulte of Ballwin was last seen on May 23 near the Al Foster Memorial Trailhead in Wildwood, according to police. Schulte’s family and community had been organizing searches for the hiker for the past week.
“On behalf of our entire family, we are forever grateful for each of you who have prayed for us, encouraged us, and searched the trails and river with us,” the family wrote on Facebook
. “We are thankful for the St Louis County Police, Jefferson County Police, the Eureka Fire Protection District, Metro West Fire Protection, and countless other agencies who provided an incredible response to find our mom.”
St. Louis County Police say there were no signs of obvious trauma to Schulte’s body. KSDK reported
that investigators had ruled out a drowning incident, as well. The police said in a statement that the investigation is “very active,” and to contact the department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.