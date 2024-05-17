Missouri AG Goes After KC for ‘Doxxing’ Chiefs Kicker with Mommy Issues

Social justice warrior (and Missouri Attorney General) Andrew Bailey has a new cause to rally behind for right-wing clout. He said his office plans to “enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act,” because, he says, Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker was targeted for his religious beliefs.

How? The city of Kansas City, facing a shitstorm on social media for Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas, posted on X (previously Twitter) that Butker didn’t live within its borders.

Butker’s address on May 11 drew national press coverage, and condemnation, for his remarks about women.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker told students. “How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

He also took aim at abortion, President Joe Biden and LGBTQ+ pride.

“Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” he said. “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker made these comments despite the fact that his own mother is a successful physicist at Emory University and not a full-time homemaker.

In the midst of the backlash, the official X account for Kansas City posted: “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the city of Lee’s Summit.”

This post was later deleted and the city posted another statement on May 15, saying, “We apologies [sic] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error.”

And that’s when Bailey — who, despite being the attorney general of the state and running for election to the job he was appointed to, apparently has nothing better to do than try to elbow his way into every last online controversy — girded himself for keyboard battle.

Bailey fired off a letter to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, calling his city’s post “retaliatory.” In subsequent posts to X, Bailey claims the city “doxxed” Butker for his sincerely held religious beliefs — never mind that the X post did not state an address or any other identifying details that generally fall under doxxing.

In the letter Bailey says the use of government social media to retaliate against an individual is “not tolerated” under the constitution or Missouri statute and a possible violation of Missouri’s Human Rights Act.

“Our nation is founded on a bedrock commitment to the free exercise of religion. In addition, Missouri law specifically prohibits faith-based discrimination against Missouri residents,” he wrote. “Yet, your office apparently believes it is appropriate to denigrate a devout Catholic for comments he made about his own faith at a religious college.”

Kansas City officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier today, Bailey demanded Lucas turn over “all documents, records, and communications relating to his office’s X (formerly Twitter) post retaliating against Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker for comments he made in a commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he openly discussed his Catholic faith.”

‘Missourians deserve better from our elected leaders,” he wrote. “Mr. Butker was well within his rights to discuss his religious views — views which are shared by millions of members of his faith tradition. Sadly, history is filled with examples of people of religious faith being targeted for their beliefs by government officials.”