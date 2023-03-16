Missouri AG Promises Stronger Case Against Kim Gardner

The state AG says new witnesses have come forward in recent weeks

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 10:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society on the Missouri House of Representatives floor on January 20.

In a motion filed in court yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says that he now has a stronger case against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner than he did three weeks ago when he filed the quo warranto petition to begin proceedings to remove her from office.

Bailey's most recent filing requested that his office be given an extra week to file an updated, amended petition.

The filing says this is necessary because since the original quo warranto filing on February 23, "a number of witnesses have come forward with additional, significant information that supports the petition."

Bailey's motion also says that analysis run by his office on court files and other data "has yielded new relevant facts."
Related
File photo of Kim Gardner.

'Gross Power Grab': Kim Gardner Fires Back at Attorney General: The embattled circuit attorney filed to have Andrew Bailey's attempt to remove her from office dismissed


In a court filing earlier this week, Gardner's office blasted Bailey's effort to remove her, saying that it was politically motivated and his requests for documents overly broad.

According to the filings from Gardner, the discovery requests to Mayor Tishaura Jones and Darlene Green on their own yielded more than 24,000 documents.

Baily's filing yesterday also asked Judge John P. Torbitzky to set a trial date in June. As of Thursday morning, no date has been set.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Driver of Maserati Involved in Fatal Crash Headed to Trial After 5 Years

By Ryan Krull

Mahdi Gayar booking photo.

'Gross Power Grab': Kim Gardner Fires Back at Attorney General

By Ryan Krull

File photo of Kim Gardner.

How St. Louis City Plans to Reduce Traffic Violence

By Monica Obradovic

The safer streets bill hopes to reduce car crashes.

ESPN Accidentally Shows Nudity in Battlehawks Locker Room

By Jaime Lees

ESPN Accidentally Shows Nudity in Battlehawks Locker Room

Also in News

On the Eve of Freedom, a Missouri Prisoner Passes Away

By Shon Pernice, Prison Journalism Project

Barbed wire on a fence.

Police Standoff Continues in Hermann With Man Accused of Killing Officer

By Ryan Krull

A photo of suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson released by MHP.

Hartmann: The Underwhelming Eric Schmitt

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt may be more underwhelming as a senator than he was as attorney general for Missouri.

Hartmann: the Strange Mind of a Homophobic Missouri Legislator

By Ray Hartmann

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us