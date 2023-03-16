Missouri AG Promises Stronger Case Against Kim Gardner

click to enlarge Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society on the Missouri House of Representatives floor on January 20.

In a motion filed in court yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says that he now has a stronger case against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner than he did three weeks ago when he filed the quo warranto petition to begin proceedings to remove her from office.Bailey's most recent filing requested that his office be given an extra week to file an updated, amended petition.The filing says this is necessary because since the original quo warranto filing on February 23, "a number of witnesses have come forward with additional, significant information that supports the petition."Bailey's motion also says that analysis run by his office on court files and other data "has yielded new relevant facts."In a court filing earlier this week, Gardner's office blasted Bailey's effort to remove her, saying that it was politically motivated and his requests for documents overly broad.According to the filings from Gardner, the discovery requests to Mayor Tishaura Jones and Darlene Green on their own yielded more than 24,000 documents.Baily's filing yesterday also asked Judge John P. Torbitzky to set a trial date in June. As of Thursday morning, no date has been set.