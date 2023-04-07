Missouri AG Seeking Information on Circuit Attorney Office's Finances

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Yesterday, Attorney General Andrew Bailey subpoenaed the St. Louis city Comptroller's Office and Budget Division, indicating that as part of his effort to remove Kim Gardner as circuit attorney he is trying to investigate the finances of her office.The subpoenas include the specific topics Bailey's office intends to ask the two city entities about, including information about the CAO's budget and payroll.From the start, Gardner has blasted Bailey's effort to remove her as a "gross power grab," singling out his wide-ranging requests for depositions and discovery as overly broad, saying in court filings that he is embarked on a "fishing expedition."The Budget Division is responsible for monitoring the city's budget. The head of the Comptroller's Office, Darlene Green, is the city's chief fiscal officer.In the filings attached to the Comptroller's Office subpoena, Bailey says he is seeking information on employee salaries since 2017 as well as contracts the CAO has entered into with outside law firms.The filings also specifically ask for the Comptroller's Office to provide information on "All payments (the dates and amounts) to Maurice Foxworth or his businesses."Gardner's critics have made Foxworth a point of contention since the beginning of her tenure as circuit attorney. He was hired in 2017 as an advisor to the office. A graduate of Saint Louis University Law School, Foxworth had been disbarred for unpaid income taxes.The subpoena specifically names four businesses it says Foxworth operates: InnovationWorks, LLC; MoRoc Partners, LLC; B Innovation Foundation; and B-Innovation, LLC. The subpoenas say Bailey wants information about "contracts or agreements" between the CAO and those entities.In Bailey's notice to depose a representative from the city's Budget Division, the attorney general says that he seeking specifics on amounts appropriated by the Budget Division to the CAO and the CAO's expenditures dating back to 2017.Bailey filed the quo warranto petition seeking to remove Gardner from office on February 23. The judge overseeing the process, John Torbitzky, has scheduled both sides to appear for an initial hearing in court in St. Louis on April 18.