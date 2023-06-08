Missouri AG Seeks To Remove Sheriff Involved in 'Criminal Street Gang'

Andrew Bailey's effort to remove Jeff Burkett is similar to that which he used against Kim Gardner

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested in March.
Screengrab of KSDK coverage of Burkett’s arrest
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested in March.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is seeking the immediate removal of a sheriff who earlier this year was accused of being part of a "criminal street gang" that attempted to kidnap the daughter of one of its members.

In March, Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett, two of his deputies and a fourth man named Donald Gaston were arrested on charges of trying to kidnap Gaston's daughter after a dispute over a bottle of liquor led Gaston to get into a fight with the girl's mother.

Now Bailey has filed a quo warranto petition against Burkett, seeking to remove him from office in a similar vein as when Bailey tried to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from her post earlier this year. Gardner resigned last month.

In his petition filed in court today, Bailey accused Burkett of having "abused his power and authority as an elected sheriff by encouraging other law enforcement officers to make illegal arrests and detentions, knowing that he had no jurisdiction or authority and knowing that the arrests and seizures lacked any probable cause or reasonable suspicion.”

Bailey also cited the numerous criminal charges Burkett is facing, which, in addition to attempted kidnapping, include engaging in criminal street gang activities, two counts of stalking, two counts of unlawful obtaining of criminal history information, and one count of misuse of emergency telephone services.

The final charge stems from Burkett allegedly telling a 911 dispatcher that the girl Burkett is accused of trying to kidnap had been kidnapped by her mother and was in danger.

Burkett has been free after posting a $250,000 bond. His attorney has previously called the criminal charges against the sheriff "politically motivated."

Prior to his arrest, Burkett's office posted on Facebook that while the sheriff was sick with COVID-19 he was the victim of a coup perpetrated by Iron County officials trying to eject him from office.

Bailey said in a statement that, “As Attorney General, I will always work to hold accountable those who refuse to do their job as required by Missouri statute ... I demand that [Burkett] resign effective immediately.”

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

