Missouri Animal Sanctuary Gentle Barn Wins at Shorty Awards

On May 24, the Gentle Barn — a national non-profit animal sanctuary with locations in St. Louis, Nashville and Los Angeles — won best Animal Video at the 15th Annual Shorty Awards for its “Farm Animals React to Their Names” series.

The Shorty Awards is an international competition that honors excellence in social media content as well as the organizations and brands that produce it. This year’s Awards were attended by more than 300 guests from around the world, with winners and honorees chosen by the Real Time Academy and other digital and social media experts.

Ellie Laks, founder of the Gentle Barn, was delighted by the win, one that she attributed to the Gentle Barn’s brilliant and creative social media team.

“[Co-founder of the Gentle Barn] Jay and I have always known that they were award-winning, so it’s about time the world caught up,” she said.

The video features a variety of farm animals, including chickens, goats, cows and pigs, showing how they each respond to their name. For example, viewers see Coal the chicken run to the camera excitedly upon hearing his name and watch as Henry the pig sleeps through any attempts to grasp his attention.

Founded in 1999, the Gentle Barn houses and rehabilitates about 200 animals across its three locations that are too sick, old, lame, abused or neglected to be adopted elsewhere. The Gentle Barn then partners individuals from vulnerable groups — including foster agencies, homeless shelters and probation camps — with animals that share similar stories of trauma.

“The planet is filled with suffering animals,” Laks said. “The problem is enormous. Unless we open the hearts of humanity and change the minds of humanity, the problem is not going to change.”

Laks had dreamed about establishing the Gentle Barn since she was seven years old because she has always relied on animals to face her life struggles, which included substance abuse, suicide attempts and loneliness.

“It was always animals in the lakes and woods by my houses that always encouraged me to keep going, mirrored back to me that I was wanted and lovable, and showed me the love that I was missing,” Laks said.

At the Gentle Barn, visiting individuals have the opportunity to cuddle turkeys, hug cows and hold chickens.

Laks hopes that the awarded TikTok shows the capacity for intelligence that animals have, similar to humans.

“The Gentle Barn and the importance of our social media is to get these beautiful, beautiful animals back into our communities, back into our awareness, back into connection with us,” Laks said. “With that [connection], [future generations] can grow up to defend and protect and revere our planet and every living being in it.”



