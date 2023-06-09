Missouri Animal Sanctuary Gentle Barn Wins at Shorty Awards

“Farm Animals React to Their Names” struck gold in the Animal Video category

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 4:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
@thegentlebarn People ask us all the time if our rescued animals know their names. You tell us! 🥰 #rescueanimals #sanctuarylife #knowmyname #fyp ♬ Send Me on My Way - Vibe Street

On May 24, the Gentle Barn — a national non-profit animal sanctuary with locations in St. Louis, Nashville and Los Angeles — won best Animal Video at the 15th Annual Shorty Awards for its “Farm Animals React to Their Names” series.

The Shorty Awards is an international competition that honors excellence in social media content as well as the organizations and brands that produce it. This year’s Awards were attended by more than 300 guests from around the world, with winners and honorees chosen by the Real Time Academy and other digital and social media experts.

Ellie Laks, founder of the Gentle Barn, was delighted by the win, one that she attributed to the Gentle Barn’s brilliant and creative social media team.

“[Co-founder of the Gentle Barn] Jay and I have always known that they were award-winning, so it’s about time the world caught up,” she said.

The video features a variety of farm animals, including chickens, goats, cows and pigs, showing how they each respond to their name. For example, viewers see Coal the chicken run to the camera excitedly upon hearing his name and watch as Henry the pig sleeps through any attempts to grasp his attention. 

Founded in 1999, the Gentle Barn houses and rehabilitates about 200 animals across its three locations that are too sick, old, lame, abused or neglected to be adopted elsewhere. The Gentle Barn then partners individuals from vulnerable groups — including foster agencies, homeless shelters and probation camps — with animals that share similar stories of trauma.

“The planet is filled with suffering animals,” Laks said. “The problem is enormous. Unless we open the hearts of humanity and change the minds of humanity, the problem is not going to change.”

Laks had dreamed about establishing the Gentle Barn since she was seven years old because she has always relied on animals to face her life struggles, which included substance abuse, suicide attempts and loneliness. 

“It was always animals in the lakes and woods by my houses that always encouraged me to keep going, mirrored back to me that I was wanted and lovable, and showed me the love that I was missing,” Laks said.

At the Gentle Barn, visiting individuals have the opportunity to cuddle turkeys, hug cows and hold chickens.

Laks hopes that the awarded TikTok shows the capacity for intelligence that animals have, similar to humans.

“The Gentle Barn and the importance of our social media is to get these beautiful, beautiful animals back into our communities, back into our awareness, back into connection with us,” Laks said. “With that [connection], [future generations] can grow up to defend and protect and revere our planet and every living being in it.”

Related
Buffalo

No, 550 Buffaloes Are Not Coming to Land Near You, MDC Says: A bogus mailer impersonated the Missouri Department of Conservation

Related
Rescue dog

Missouri Humane Society Saves 63 Puppies and Dogs in Largest Rescue of 2023: The dogs were discovered in a single residence in poor condition

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Nina Giraldo

Nina Giraldo is an editorial intern for the Riverfront Times and a rising junior at Washington University in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

For $2K, You May or May Not See Lionel Messi Play St. Louis in July

By Rosalind Early

PREVIEW

Missouri AG Seeks To Remove Sheriff Involved in 'Criminal Street Gang'

By Ryan Krull

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested in March.

No, 550 Buffaloes Are Not Coming to Land Near You, MDC Says

By Monica Obradovic

Buffalo

Woman Shot in North St. Louis While Stopping Kia Thieves

By Ryan Krull

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Also in News

Man Dies After Eating Oysters from St. Louis County Shop

By Ryan Krull

The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester

St. Louis Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory Following Main Break

By Jessica Rogen

St. Louis Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory Following Main Break

St. Louis' Water System 'On the Brink,' Mayor's Office Says

By Ryan Krull

Water main break in south city near Lansdowne and Chippewa

Metro Transit Slashes St. Louis Bus Service — Again

By Monica Obradovic

Metro Transit has dealt with a perpetual driver shortage.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us