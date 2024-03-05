Missouri Bill Could Make It a Felony to Perform in Drag in Public Places

A new bill making its way through the Missouri Legislature would deem any business that allows drag performances “sexually explicit” — and would charge performers with felonies if they perform anywhere accessible by a minor.

On Wednesday the Missouri House Special Committee on Public Policy will hold a public hearing for HB1650. The bill, introduced by Representative Mazzie Christensen (R-Bethany), would criminalize drag performances and penalize businesses who allow drag shows.

The bill had no co-sponsors as of press time.

Under Christensen’s bill, any commercial business (including nightclubs, bars, and restaurants) that allows drag performances would be deemed sexually explicit, says Shira Berkowitz, senior director of public policy for PROMO Missouri, a nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

That classification would subject the businesses to extra restrictions and zoning ordinances, they say.

The bill also says that drag performers, and anyone caught participating in a drag show at a public/”child friendly venue,” could be charged with a felony.

The bill adds new verbiage that would apply to drag to what Missouri has long termed “sexually oriented businesses.” Instead of using the term drag, it hides its meaning behind the term “adult cabaret performance” — “A performance that appeals to a prurient interest in a location other than an adult cabaret that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether performed for consideration.”

“A person commits the offense of engaging in an adult cabaret performance if the performance is on public property or is in a location where the performance could be viewed by a child,” the summary of the bill says. That would presumably include places like libraries or drag brunches that are not limited to adults. The bill defines “child” for its purposes as anyone under the age of 14.

“The offense of engaging in an adult cabaret performance is a class A misdemeanor for a first offense and a class E felony for any second or subsequent offense,” the bill states.

Class-A misdemeanors in Missouri carry a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,000 while Class-E felony offenses are punishable up to four years in prison or one year in jail with up to a $10,000 fine.

“Drag performers and business owners have a right to offer these performances,” Berkowitz says. “Missouri families have a right to attend performances and invite the world of art into their family upbringing.”

Already this year 43 anti-trans bills and bills targeting the drag community have been introduced in the Missouri Legislature, according to Trans Legislation Tracker, a nonprofit research entity dedicated to tracking this legislation.

PROMO is encouraging Missourians to show up for the public hearing on Wednesday and to testify against the bill. Those who can’t make it are encouraged to submit their written testimony online.