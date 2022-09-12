Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Missouri Botanical Garden To Offer Evening Hours in September

See all of the fall blooms during the golden hour

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge Missouri Botanical Gardens will have evening hours this fall. - ROBERT SCHMIDT/MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN
ROBERT SCHMIDT/MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN
Missouri Botanical Gardens will have evening hours this fall.

On select Wednesdays this fall, the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org) will offer Fall Flower Hours and stay open until 7:30 p.m.

The sunset strolls will offer visitors a chance to see different fall blooms including autumn crocus, golden rods, blazing star, beautyberry, aster and black-eyed Susans. Plus, many varieties of roses rebloom.

The timing lets visitors into the garden at golden hour, the perfect time to take photos.

The garden is offering the Fall Flower Hours after the success of spring evening hours. The Fall Flower Hours will begin Wednesday, September 14.

Visit missouribotanicalgarden.org for more information.

