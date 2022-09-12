Missouri Botanical Garden To Offer Evening Hours in September

click to enlarge ROBERT SCHMIDT/MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN Missouri Botanical Gardens will have evening hours this fall.

On select Wednesdays this fall, thewill offer Fall Flower Hours and stay open until 7:30 p.m.The sunset strolls will offer visitors a chance to see different fall blooms including autumn crocus, golden rods, blazing star, beautyberry, aster and black-eyed Susans. Plus, many varieties of roses rebloom.The timing lets visitors into the garden at golden hour, the perfect time to take photos.The garden is offering the Fall Flower Hours after the success of spring evening hours. The Fall Flower Hours will begin Wednesday, September 14.Visit missouribotanicalgarden.org for more information.