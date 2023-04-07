Missouri Budweiser Distributor Cancels Clydesdale Showings After Right-Wing Uproar

Trinity on Flickr Budweiser Clydesdales were originally scheduled for showings in Springfield this week.

A Budweiser distributor in Springfield, Missouri, canceled showings of Budweiser Clydesdales this week after Bud Light’s partnership with a transgender influencer sparked right-wing backlash.

Wil Fischer Distributing called off the showings this week but did not cite the beer company’s partnership as the reason for doing so.

But in a statement given to CBS affiliate KOLR10 in Springfield, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said Wil Fischer called off the Springfield showings “due to safety concerns for their employees.”

Budweiser came under fire this week after TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who is trans, shared an Instagram post sponsored by Bud Light for March Madness.

In the days since the post, triggered conservatives have posted videos of themselves dumping Bud Light down drains or into garbage cans with the hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke. Singer Kid Rock went so far as to open fire on boxes of Bud Light with what looked like a semi-automatic rifle.

So maybe Wil Fischer had a right to feel a little in danger.

Even so, here's a potential silver lining: If PETA can’t get conditions changed for Clydesdales, maybe a far-right cancel culture movement solve the issue by ridding Budweiser's use of Clydesdales entirely.