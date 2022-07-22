St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

Missouri Democrats Planning a Josh Hawley-Inspired 5K Run

The race is scheduled for next week

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley's infamous chicken run has inspired the Missouri Democratic Party to plan a race outside the political sphere.

The Jan. 6 Committee showed a video last night of Josh Hawley running away from the Jan. 6 rioters just hours after he raised his fist to them in solidarity. In response to mass calls for a Hawley-inspired run, The Missouri Democratic Party will host a "Hawlin' Hawley" 5k. The organization announced the move on Twitter.
"Love the 5k idea guys, workin' on it," the group tweeted earlier this morning, adding the hashtag "#haulinhawley."

Shortly after that, the organization posted the above announcement with more details to come. And for those who don't love to run, the MO Dems posted organizations to donate to in place of participating, including Girls On The Run, Project Athena and Back On My Feet.

Hawley has not publicly acknowledged his flight, other than tweeting the "😘" emoji alongside a link to the mugs he's selling with him raising his fist to the crowd he ran from.

UPDATE: The Hawlin' Hawley 5K will take place July 25 to July 31, the organization announced. The Missouri Democratic Party has planned a virtual run, and tickets cost $25. The ticket cost doubles as a fundraiser. Register online here.

"Let’s fundraise with as much vigor as Hawley’s cowardly hustle," the website reads. "While he might be going places in that video, he isn’t in real life. Hawley's representation is embarrassing for all Missourians, much before his jaunt across the world."

The group is also planning to launch merch.

And if the run isn't enough, we recommend scrolling through all the jokes Twitter has made about Haulin' Hawley:
Alexa, Show Me a lil' bitch from the Show Me State pic.twitter.com/UABIoFkr7h&mdash; Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) July 22, 2022 Cannot believe this new footage of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol pic.twitter.com/LIWUJvI0xh&mdash; Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 22, 2022 I live 3 miles from where Josh Hawley went to high school and let me tell you right now that is the run of a Missouri Catholic High School Cross Country Bitch&mdash; Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) July 22, 2022 The Hawley video set to "I Ran" by A Flock Of Seagulls pic.twitter.com/WwcdSuyH6q&mdash; Juan Escalante 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@JuanSaaa) July 22, 2022 "Josh Hawley is a bitch. And he ran like a bitch….that guy's a clown…No honor." Former police officer with a breathtaking 75 seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLsL4jY1lT&mdash; Stephen Webber (@s_webber) July 22, 2022 Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD&mdash; Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022
This article has been updated to change "Missouri Democrat Party" to "Missouri Democratic Party."

