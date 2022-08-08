Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Missouri Flood Victims to See Relief as Feds Declare Disaster

Residents have up to 60 days to apply

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 3:40 pm


click to enlarge Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood. Water is up to the cars' tires.
@KateStowe3
Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood.

Another round of flash flooding may be on its way, but so is some help.
Related
Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area: Our collective prayers have gone unheard, apparently


Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration that would open the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program to eligible residents in St. Louis city, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Individuals impacted by the floods from July 25 to July 28 can go online to www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA. The faster residents apply, the faster residents may be approved, the release says.
Related
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood.

St. Louis Area Flood Relief: Where To Find Help, And Give It: Flash floods leave businesses, residents under water and in need


Another program that St. Louis city, St. Louis and St. Charles counties will be able to apply for is FEMA's Public Assistance program, which allows local governments and nonprofit organizations to apply for federal assistance for emergency costs and expenses related to the flood, such as repairs for damaged roads and bridges. Montgomery County is also eligible to apply for this program.

“This was historic, devastating flash flooding that has impacted thousands of people in the St. Louis region,” Parson says in a statement. “As we’ve seen at the assistance center events last week, there is tremendous need to support the families that have been so severely impacted by the record flash flooding. I appreciate the President acting swiftly to get Missourians the assistance they need. We will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners, along with the voluntary organizations that are already working hard to help.”

St. Louis city and St. Louis County declared states of emergency on July 26. A second flood happened days later on July 28.
Related
A water rescue in Hazelwood after record flooding.

State of Emergency in St. Louis City, County Due to Extreme Flooding: St. Louis metro crushes its previous rainfall record


The deadline to apply for most individual assistance programs is 60 days after the president signs the declaration. Individual assistance lets flood victims seek help with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses.

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

Resist STL Infiltrates Anti-Abortion Fundraiser, Crashes Stage in Booty Shorts

By Daniel Hill

After protesting an anti-abortion group, Resist STL gathered for a group photo.

Loop Trolley Actually Executes a Successful Ride on its First Day Back

By Daniel Hill

Oh Loop Trolley, how we missed you.

Hartmann: Bad News From Kansas For Ann Wagner

By Ray Hartmann

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

Also in News

Would-be Bomber Prowled Near St. Louis Synagogue Prior to Threats

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in downtown St. Louis

Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames

By Ryan Krull

The Taco Bell in Ballwin after suffering severe fire damage.

Hartmann: Bad News From Kansas For Ann Wagner

By Ray Hartmann

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

St. Louis Roads Don't Have To Be This Dangerous

By Patrick Van Der Tuin

A bike memorials often mark the spots where cyclists are killed on roadways.
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us