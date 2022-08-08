Missouri Flood Victims to See Relief as Feds Declare Disaster

Another round of flash flooding may be on its way, but so is some help.
Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration that would open the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program to eligible residents in St. Louis city, as well as St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Individuals impacted by the floods from July 25 to July 28 can go online to www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA. The faster residents apply, the faster residents may be approved, the release says.
Another program that St. Louis city, St. Louis and St. Charles counties will be able to apply for is FEMA's Public Assistance program, which allows local governments and nonprofit organizations to apply for federal assistance for emergency costs and expenses related to the flood, such as repairs for damaged roads and bridges. Montgomery County is also eligible to apply for this program.
“This was historic, devastating flash flooding that has impacted thousands of people in the St. Louis region,” Parson says in a statement. “As we’ve seen at the assistance center events last week, there is tremendous need to support the families that have been so severely impacted by the record flash flooding. I appreciate the President acting swiftly to get Missourians the assistance they need. We will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners, along with the voluntary organizations that are already working hard to help.”
St. Louis city and St. Louis County declared states of emergency on July 26. A second flood happened days later on July 28.
The deadline to apply for most individual assistance programs is 60 days after the president signs the declaration. Individual assistance lets flood victims seek help with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses.