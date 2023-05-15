Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet

Happy Mother's Day to all of you moms out there; you know what it takes! A hard-earned title. #mothersday #GOP #thankyou pic.twitter.com/Y7PyTDxBbg — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) May 14, 2023

In a moment that surely had trans people across Missouri saying, "Why are you so obsessed with us?" the Missouri GOP decided to use Mother's Day not to celebrate all of the state's moms but to remind everyone that the party is deeply anti-trans.The legislature already passed a law that prevents minors from starting gender-affirming care and made it so all athletes, even college ones, must play on the team of their gender as assigned at birth, not the gender they identify with.But in case you thought the anti-trans laws were about protecting the kids — the rhetoric the GOP likes to use when doing anything anti-LGBTQ — the party indicated that it is actually more keen on disparaging trans people. A Mother's Day message posted to the official Missouri GOP Twitter account shows a man in drag speaking to another man. The caption reads, "when a transgender woman claims they can be a mom" and the person in drag throws their slipper.Unpacking this level of crazy would be difficult for anyone who is not a trained psychiatrist. This is the same party that was, a few months ago, looking to pass a draconian drag show ban. But totally cool to share memes of people in drag on Twitter.And needless to say it is not really honoring the moms (transgender or not) who we're supposed to be celebrating on Mother's Day. But since cringe is the Missouri GOP brand, it is pretty much spot on.