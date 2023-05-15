Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet

There's no rock bottom with this party

By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 3:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor

In a moment that surely had trans people across Missouri saying, "Why are you so obsessed with us?" the Missouri GOP decided to use Mother's Day not to celebrate all of the state's moms but to remind everyone that the party is deeply anti-trans.

The legislature already passed a law that prevents minors from starting gender-affirming care and made it so all athletes, even college ones, must play on the team of their gender as assigned at birth, not the gender they identify with.

But in case you thought the anti-trans laws were about protecting the kids — the rhetoric the GOP likes to use when doing anything anti-LGBTQ — the party indicated that it is actually more keen on disparaging trans people. A Mother's Day message posted to the official Missouri GOP Twitter account shows a man in drag speaking to another man. The caption reads, "when a transgender woman claims they can be a mom" and the person in drag throws their slipper.

Unpacking this level of crazy would be difficult for anyone who is not a trained psychiatrist. This is the same party that was, a few months ago, looking to pass a draconian drag show ban. But totally cool to share memes of people in drag on Twitter.

And needless to say it is not really honoring the moms (transgender or not) who we're supposed to be celebrating on Mother's Day. But since cringe is the Missouri GOP brand, it is pretty much spot on.

Related
Rep. Brad Hudson (R-Cape Fair)

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Transgender Health Care for Minors: The bill, and one aimed at transgender student athletes, now heads to the governor's desk

Related
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

ACLU, Lambda Legal Sue to Block Missouri Trans Health Care Order: The petition seeks to invalidate an order from the AG that would end gender-affirming care for most transgender Missourians


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Springfield Student Who Recorded Teacher Using Racial Slur Suspended

By Rosalind Early

A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Saint Louis Zoo Faces Questions Amid Researcher Retaliation Controversy

By Ryan Krull

The Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park.

Missouri Teacher Says N-Word in Class, Gets Placed on Leave

By Rosalind Early

A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Kim Gardner Did Clinical Work Even as Judges Demanded Answers

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Also in News

Kim Gardner Did Clinical Work Even as Judges Demanded Answers

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

RFT Reviews the Week May 8 to 14

By Anonymous

This gross old guy from TV was found liable for assaulting E. Jean Carroll at Bergdorf Goodman.

St. Louis CITY SC Falls to Chicago Fire — And It Stings

By Julian Trejo

CITY goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

Saint Louis Zoo Faces Questions Amid Researcher Retaliation Controversy

By Ryan Krull

The Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us