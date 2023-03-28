STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Missouri GOP Wants To Overturn St. Louis Cat Declawing Bans

Legislators say the city and county have no right to restrict medicine — for cats, not humans

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The patient. - VIA FLICKR / ABEJORRO34
VIA FLICKR / ABEJORRO34
The patient.

After outlawing abortion and advancing numerous bills to restrict transgender rights, Missouri Republicans have finally drawn a line in the sand. Now they're saying local governments have no right to control or restrict medicine — veterinary medicine, that is.

Yesterday, the Missouri Senate voted to perfect a bill that would nullify ordinances in St. Louis City and St. Louis County that ban cat declawing, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The bill's sponsor, Senator Justin Brown (R-Rolla), told the daily that ordinances banning cat declawing "interferes with the patient-client relationship with the practitioner."

Brown continued to say, "I think that [declawing] needs to be between the practicing veterinarian and the owner of the pet."

*A moment to release the longest of sighs.*

The irony of Brown's argument would be laughable if Missouri's political landscape wasn't already so damn depressing.

An increasing number of cities have outlawed declawing as the practice is widely considered as cruel and inhumane. It's the equivalent of cutting off a person's fingers at the first knuckle, according to PETA.

But besides that, where's this respect for medical discretion been for pregnant people or trans kids?

LGBTQ+ Missourians have traveled to the state's capitol for weeks to testify against the 34 bills targeted at the community.  Testifiers have the same and simple message: Let them live their lives without the state butting in. But yeah, let's make sure the local governments don't interfere with veterinarian's patient-client relationships.

Yesterday's vote was just preliminary approval for Brown's bill. The bill still has a few rounds of voting to go through before it has a shot at making it to the governor's desk.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

By Monica Obradovic

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

St. Louis to Extend Controversial Parking Management Contract

By Mike Fitzgerald

File photo of a car parked on a St. Louis street.

St. Louis Sues Kia and Hyundai, Saying Cars Are Too Easy To Steal

By Ryan Krull

Mayor Tishaura Jones speaking at a press conference March 27.

Goat Spotted Waiting for the Bus on Vandeventer

By Jaime Lees

Goat Spotted Waiting for the Bus on Vandeventer

Also in News

Animal Activist Disrupts Moolah Shriners Circus, Gets Cuffed [VIDEO]

By Sarah Fenske

An activist identified as Sydney Sager disrupted the Moolah Shrine Circus in St. Charles on Saturday.

St. Louis Brick Watch: Forest Park Southeast

By Ryan Krull

Preview

Goat Spotted Waiting for the Bus on Vandeventer

By Jaime Lees

Goat Spotted Waiting for the Bus on Vandeventer

St. Louis Sues Kia and Hyundai, Saying Cars Are Too Easy To Steal

By Ryan Krull

Mayor Tishaura Jones speaking at a press conference March 27.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us