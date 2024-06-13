  1. News
Missouri Governor Denies Clemency to Death Row Inmate David Hosier, Upholding Execution for Double Murder Conviction

Jun 13, 2024 at 6:31 pm
St. Louis, Missouri - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has denied clemency to David Hosier, a death row inmate convicted of the 2009 murders of Angela and Rodney Gilpin. Hosier's execution date is approaching after Parson's decision, which was based on Hosier's lack of remorse for the crimes. Hosier had affairs with Angela before she reconciled with her estranged husband, Rodney, leading Hosier to stalk and kill the couple in a jealous rage.

Hosier's legal team had argued that he suffered a stroke, resulting in brain damage that affected his behavior and cognitive functions, but the Missouri Attorney General's office highlighted his history of violent behavior, dating back to 1986. Despite his impending execution, Hosier's spiritual adviser says he has found peace and is preparing for the end of his life.

The denial of clemency has sparked debate among legal experts and the community, with some arguing that clemency should be considered in cases where mental health is a factor, while others believe justice must be served for the victims and their families. Governor Parson's decision reflects Missouri's stance on the death penalty, particularly in cases involving premeditated violence. The case has drawn attention to broader debates surrounding capital punishment, clemency, and mental health considerations in the criminal justice system.

David Hosier's case highlights the complexities involved in capital punishment decisions, and Governor Parson's denial of clemency underscores the gravity of Hosier's crimes and the state's commitment to upholding its judicial sentences. As Hosier awaits his execution, the debates surrounding clemency, mental health, and justice continue to resonate within Missouri and beyond.




