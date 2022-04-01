Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Missouri Governor Says 'COVID-19 Crisis is Over.' St. Louis City Says It's Not

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 2:42 pm

click to enlarge Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared the state is in an endemic. - TIM BOMMEL/HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
TIM BOMMEL/HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared the state is in an endemic.

According to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, the COVID-19 pandemic has officially entered “endemic” status in the state, as of April 1.

“The COVID-19 crisis is over in the state of Missouri,” Parson said in a press conference on March 30, “and we are moving on.”

The City of St. Louis, however, is saying they’re not ready to declare an end to the pandemic. The RFT reached out to the mayor’s office after the governor made his announcement Wednesday afternoon to ask how this will affect the city and a spokesperson said they will defer to the health department and its experts for guidance.

Those experts released a statement saying that while transmission of the virus — which has killed 747 St. Louisans — is down, they are still closely monitoring variants; BA.2 has quickly become the dominant strain of COVID-19 and is considered “stealth omicron.” Omicron was responsible for creating the highest surge of COVID-19 positivity rates, and the region saw hospitalizations top over 1,000 for the first time in the pandemic.

The St. Louis City Department of Health is also considering the fact that a large number of residents are still suffering from long term effects from their exposure to the virus. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis, says protecting vulnerable populations is one of the biggest reasons for her career in medicine and specifically, infectious diseases including COVID-19.

“It has been a long two years for our entire community,” Hlatshwayo Davis says in a statement. “While we wish to move forward from this pandemic, there are multiple metrics that have yet to be achieved, and a large segment of the city’s most vulnerable population continues to be disproportionately impacted by the virus.”

Hlatshwayo Davis and the health department are continuing to encourage St. Louisans to mask up in certain situations, get vaccinated and boosted, staying home from public areas if you feel sick and testing for COVID-19 if you’re experiencing symptoms or have been exposed.

The Department of Health also added that they’ll continue to support the community through vaccine clinic partnerships, continuing to inform St. Louis about available resources and "making personal protective equipment available to vulnerable populations, including teachers, the unhoused, and residents in need of social support."

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jenna Jones

More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at St. Patrick's Day in Dogtown [PHOTOS]
default

The Shrine of Saint Joseph Is Home to the 'Altar of Answered Prayers' [PHOTOS]
Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Black Wrestlers Matter Promotes Black Representation in the Wrestling Community [PHOTOS]

Trending

New Environmental Regulations For St. Louis Large Buildings Kick In

By Ryan Krull

Right now, St. Louis buildings account for 80 percent of the city's greenhouse gas emissions.

St. Louis City Considers Curtailing Police Response

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are considering new ways to police the city.

Trans Navy Veteran Fights One of Her Greatest Battles: Coming Out

By Reuben Hemmer

Meet Tricia Neher.

Will Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Ever Leave St. Louis?

By St. Lunacy

It's really cool, but will it ever end?

Also in News

New Details About Grisly Murder Case in Overland

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Hossein Cyrus Rastegar's Overland home.

Shitty Situation: Plumbers Warn Against Charmin Use

By St. Lunacy

Some shit went down in Spanish Lake

Will Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Ever Leave St. Louis?

By St. Lunacy

It's really cool, but will it ever end?

Police Exaggerated Drop in St. Louis Murder Rate

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis police classified more than three dozen killings as justifiable homicides.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us