Missouri Governor Signs Bill to Ban Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Two Missouri bills that restrict gender-affirming care and transgender youth participation in sports have been signed into law.

Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 39, which prohibits transgender girls from joining women's sports teams at public and private schools, colleges and universities.

Parson praised the bill, saying it’s a way to ensure fair sports competition among women “without intrusion from biological men.” The bill’s sponsor, Senator Holley Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City), has championed the bill for the same reason, calling it the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

Parson also signed another hotly-contested bill called the Missouri Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), prohibits health care professionals from providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth.

The law bans gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapy for Missourians under 18. It also bans gender-transition surgeries for prisoners.

“We support everyone’s right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret later in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured,” Parson said in a statement.

Both bills were fiercely opposed by transgender Missourians and their families in the months leading up to their final passage. Some families plan to move out of Missouri as a result.

The bills take effect August 28 and will expire in 2027.