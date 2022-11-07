Missouri Has Four Election Deniers on the Ballot

And three other candidates who have raised questions about the validity of the 2020 election.

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge Some people actually believe this man. - @gageskidmore / Flickr
@gageskidmore / Flickr
Some people actually believe this man.

There are many concerns in this ass-backwards state. And when it comes to voting, choosing the right candidate in Missouri to represent your views can be a difficult task — even if you’re a Republican.

Most Missouri elected officials are not particularly known for their smarts or their forward-thinking ways, so when it came to “The Big Lie,” plenty of candidates on Missouri ballots were eager to get in on the action.

The Big Lie is best described as the claim that the 2020 election was stolen. This baseless claim was spread most efficiently by Donald Trump. His followers and apologists jumped on for the ride and did their parts to deny the results of the election, too. Other candidates didn’t go full lunatic and claim to believe this lie but raised questions about the legitimacy of the election because they still wanted to score points with MAGAs.

These election deniers represent an extreme (but vocal) minority in Missouri and are not reflective of traditional Republican voters.

According to political analysis website fivethirtyeight.com, Missouri has four election deniers on the ballot; Eric Schmitt, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Sam Graves and Jason Smith have joined conspiracy theorists in denying the results of the 2020 election.

But others in Missouri are almost as bad: Mark Alford, Eric Burlison and Jacob Turk have all raised questions about the validity of the election.

Andrew Jones has made no comment about the 2020 election but — to her credit — Ann Wagner has said that she fully accepts the results. (Though she's still a nightmare in many other ways.)

So if complete denial of reality isn't reflective of your views, remember the names of the guilty when you’re at the ballot box and choose accordingly.

For a “quick and dirty breakdown" of the midterm election, check out the RFT’s Guide to the 2022 Missouri Midterm Elections, where you can learn what you’ll need to bring to vote and can dig into what issues will be on the ballot.

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Hartmann: Just Say No to TIFs, Chesterfield Edition

By Ray Hartmann

Chesterfield is planning new development around the Chesterfield Mall site.

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

By Daniel Hill

Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Also in News

Former Nelly Producer Headed to Prison

By Ryan Krull

Waiel "Wally" Yaghnam, left, has been indicted along with James "Tim" Norman.

Soulard Shooter Wins 'Not Guilty' Verdict in Third Trial

By Ryan Krull

Soulard parking lot where the 2016 shooting occurred.

Alleged Triple Murderer Prinshun McClain Guilty in 1 Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Prinshun McClain booking photo.

Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop

By Andrew de las Alas, Sonal Churiwal and Saish Satyal

Vote here sign outside of a building in St. Louis
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us