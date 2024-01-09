Missouri Humane Society Rescues 95 Labs From 'Horrible 100' Breeder

click to enlarge Courtesy of Humane Society of Missouri The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 95 Labrador Retrievers from the property of an unlicensed breeder in Phelps County on January 9.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 95 Labrador retrievers — both adults and puppies — from Sho-Me Labradors for multiple, repeated violations of Missouri’s Animal Care Facilities Act.

For the last five years, Sandra Kozlowski, owner of Sho-Me Labradors in Memphis, Missouri, has been included on the national “Horrible 100” list — which catalogs the worst dog breeders in the country. This incident isn’t the first time dogs have been seized from Kozlowski’s property. In late 2019 and early 2020, HSMO rescued 83 dogs from the breeding operation.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Humane Society of Missouri For the past five years Sho-Me Labradors has been included on the national “Horrible 100” list — a ranking of the worst dog breeders in the country.

The labs were rescued days after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office sought emergency court relief against Kozlowski. According to the lawsuit, Kozlowski repeatedly refused recent inspections by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and has been operating without a facility license since January 31, 2022. During the last inspection in August of 2023, state officials found approximately 20 violations, including large dogs kept in small, cramped wire crates without consistent access to water.

“Too many helpless animals in Missouri continue to suffer at the hands of repeat offenders like Sandra Kozlowski,” said Humane Society President Kathy Warnick in a statement. “It’s a horrific situation, and these bad breeders who trap helpless animals in a cycle of abuse and neglect need to be shut down permanently. Until then, HSMO will continue to exhaust our limited resources for repeated rescues. Thankfully, these dogs are safe now and will receive the care and rehabilitation they desperately need and deserve.”

The labs are expected to be available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by veterinarians and evaluated by the Humane Society’s behavioral team. Though there is no current timeline for when they will be ready, interested adopters can check the Humane Society’s adoption website for updates.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Humane Society of Missouri The labs will receive emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis. After they have been given a clean bill of health, they will be available for adoption at the Humane Society of Missouri.

Donations to help support these rescued pups can be made on the website. The Humane Society is looking for blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make these animals’ recovery more comfortable. Needed items are also available to purchase directly from an Amazon wish list.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

