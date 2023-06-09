Missouri Humane Society Saves 63 Puppies and Dogs in Largest Rescue of 2023

The dogs were discovered in a single residence in poor condition

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Rescue dog
Nina Giraldo
The Humane Society rescued more than 60 puppies and dogs, mostly Yorkies.

Yesterday, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued more than 60 small-breed puppies and dogs, mostly Yorkies, in what is considered its “biggest rescue of the year,” according to Ella Frank, director of the Animal Cruelty Task Force.

A few weeks ago, a concerned citizen reported suspected animal abuse by a resident in Franklin County. Upon investigation, the Animal Cruelty Task Force discovered 63 puppies and dogs in the suspected residence, each with differing degrees of health ailments. The house was in poor condition and beginning to deteriorate with a sloping floor and unsanitary amounts of animal waste, according to the Humane Society. Once the task force was onsite, the owners agreed to surrender custody of the animals.

Frank said she is “thankful” for the call from the concerned citizen that prompted the Humane Society to save the animals from the “horrible condition” in which they were living.

click to enlarge Rescue dog
Nina Giraldo
The dogs were all saved from one residence.

“[The dogs] are going to get that second chance to be household pets, to be companion pets, to be able to sit on that couch and make somebody very happy,” Frank said

The animals appear to have had little human contact and socialization and range in age from one week old to geriatric. Ailments include skin problems, skeletal problems, severe hair loss, missing teeth, cloudy eyes and severe limps.

Over the next couple days, the Humane Society will determine a treatment plan for each dog. The recovery timeline is expected to take anywhere from a few days to several months, according to Julie Brinker, a Humane Society veterinarian.

click to enlarge Rescue dog
Nina Giraldo
The former owner surrendered the dogs to the Animal Cruelty Task Force.
“Right now, we’re just trying to figure out what they all need, where to go with them, how long, [and] what treatments we have to provide before they’re able to be healthy enough for adoption,” Brinker said.

It is unknown when the puppies and dogs will be ready for potential adoptions, as they have a “very, very long road for recovery,” according to Frank.

To donate, click here. To report an animal who may be suffering from neglect or abuse, call local police and the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

click to enlarge Rescue dog
Nina Giraldo
It's not yet known when the dogs will be available for adoption.

