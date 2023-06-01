Missouri Libraries Grapple With Orders to Limit Minors’ Access to Books

click to enlarge NAGEL PHOTOGRAPHY/SHUTTERSTOCK Leave our libraries alone, Missouri.

A rule from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that requires libraries to post policies to explain how to challenge “non-age-appropriate materials” took effect Tuesday.

Among its many requirements, the rule demands libraries write and publish policies that allow any parent or guardian to determine what material their child can access. Libraries found buying “child pornography” and materials that are “pornographic for minors” or “obscene” as defined by state law could risk losing state funding.

Some libraries are planning to revoke children’s library cards to comply with the new rule, according to Kimberley Moeller, president-elect of the Missouri Library Association.

The RFT spoke with Moeller to discuss what Ashcroft’s administrative rule means for Missouri public libraries and readers.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your opinion on Jay Ashcroft’s administrative rule?

Most of the requirements that are being brought up in this rule are things that libraries are already doing. Libraries have collection development policies, they have policies to challenge materials if someone disagrees with content that’s in a certain area.

It feels silly to have to say this, but libraries are not providing children with explicit materials, beyond it being already illegal, which it should be, it’s completely against professional standards of ethics.

Why do you think Republican politicians across the U.S. have so openly targeted libraries?

It’s hard to say what the exact intent of these rules might be. The vast majority of materials that are being challenged and what we’re seeing already removed from shelves are pertaining to race and LGBTQ identity. They are almost exclusively by underrepresented authors and about underrepresented populations.

Whether or not that was the intention, it’s the outcome.

Have you found people’s attitudes towards libraries have changed?

Absolutely. It’s very common [now] for someone to come in and start berating or harassing library staff as they’re doing their jobs.

People will come in and have this misconception that there is explicit content, that libraries have an agenda to provide materials to kids that aren’t appropriate. Of course, that’s not true. Children’s librarians get into the profession because they love working with youth and inspiring a love of learning and reading.

What hope do you have for the future?

There was a really positive feel from the number of comments that came in when the secretary of state first proposed this rule. I wish those comments had been read and taken into consideration. Over 18,000 people in Missouri made their opinion known and submitted comments, and the vast majority were against this rule and in support of libraries.

Most Missourians do love their libraries and do find value in this community resource. For me, the hope is that there are many people willing to stand up and say libraries matter.