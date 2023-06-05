Missouri Man Boasted on TikTok About Plans To Kill Migrants

A 33-year-old man from Missouri plotted with a Tennessee man to drive to the U.S.-Mexico border to murder both border agents and immigrants entering the country.However, Jonathan S. O'Dell, from Warsaw, Missouri, and Bryan C. Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee, posted quite a bit about their grisly plans on TikTok. The two men were indicted by a federal grand jury last week and are currently in custody.According to an FBI agent's affidavit, the two men were staying at O'Dell's house in Warsaw in September of last year when Perry posted short videos to his @trashpanda1774 TikTok account in which he talked openly about killing migrants as they crossed the border.He said that he would also be targeting border agents, who he believed were committing "treason" by letting the migrants in."I am probably the only one right now that is ready to go to war against this government," he said in one of his posts.He added in another, "Hey Patriots, I made a video, uh, this morning about, uh, saying that we were going out huntin’. That is correct. ... We’re not going down there to protest for sure. Not, nothing like that at all … going down there to let them know we mean business.”Federal law enforcement concluded that the two men were at O'Dell's house in Warsaw by comparing the backgrounds of the TikTok posts to Google Maps images of O'Dell's known address. The FBI began surveilling the property.On September 25, a video of O'Dell "expressing a desire to secure the southern border" was posted to TikTok. In it, O'Dell is seen holding the butt of a rifle despite being legally prohibited from possessing weapons because he is currently facing felony charges in state court.O'Dell wrote in the comments of that video that he and Perry were going to travel to Texas on October 4, 2022 to begin their murderous mission.Two days later, an undercover FBI agent called O'Dell. O'Dell asked the agent if he knew where they could acquire HAM radios "with encrypted channels" and night vision goggles.“I know I’m already practically a terrorist," O'Dell told the undercover FBI agent. "I know that for a fact because I’m a patriot.”He went on: "If someone pops over the border they’re getting dropped right then and there."O'Dell explained that if he didn't shoot people as they crossed into the United States, the country would soon become plagued with violence "like uh, like over in Europe and you know, England and shit like that."O'Dell also told the undercover agent that the planned trip to the border had been postponed to October 8.One day prior to that, law enforcement officers raided O'Dell's house. Perry opened fire on the agents, but both men were eventually arrested.According to a 44-count indictment prosecutors filed against the two men, authorities found six firearms, more than 1,700 rounds of ammunition, body armor, gas masks, sniper equipment and explosives in the house.Both men now face numerous charges, including conspiracy to murder a federal officer as well as other charges from the shooting that occurred when agents executed the search warrant on October 7.