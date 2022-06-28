Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

A St. Peters man was sentenced to six years in prison today after pleading guilty to filming himself having sex with a 14-year-old in Franklin County.Twenty-seven year-old Donovan P. Walker met the victim on Tinder in April 2020. According to a statement from the United States Attorney's Office, the girl initially said she was 18 before telling Walker she was only 14.Despite knowing the girl was only 14, Walker exchanged nude photos with her on Snapchat. The two met on four occasions and Walker gave her marijuana.In May 2020, the two were having sex in Walker's car, an act which Walker filmed. During the filmed encounter he asks the girl her age and she responds, "14." Several times thereafter Walker mentions the girl's age.A concerned citizen reported the car as suspicious and Franklin County deputies interrupted Walker and the victim in the car.The deputies arrested Walker and after an FBI investigation he was charged federally with possession of child pornography for the video on his phone.After serving his prison sentence, Walker will be on supervised release for an additional 10 years.