Missouri Man Convicted of Steak 'N Shake Armed Robbery

The 24-year-old had been an employee there until about two months prior

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Steak ‘N Shake at 9550 Natural Bridge Road in Berkeley
Google Maps
Jonathan Davis was convicted of two felonies including robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm at Steak 'N Shake.
Last Thursday, a man from Riverview, Missouri, was convicted of the armed robbery of the Steak ‘N Shake where he had worked until approximately two months prior.

Jonathan Davis, 24, was found guilty by a federal jury of two felonies including robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

On January 23, 2021, at about 12:30 am, two employees sat in the back office of the Steak ‘N Shake at 9550 Natural Bridge Road in Berkeley preparing bank deposits. While they were talking, Davis walked into the office and demanded cash from the owner, holding a gun against one of the employee’s necks. After the employee handed the money from the cash register to him, Davis ran through the back door of the restaurant.

At the time of the robbery, Davis had been evicted from his home and was staying in a hotel. Shortly afterward, he went on a five-day spending spree in which he paid his rent, bought an iPhone, bought a diamond ring for his girlfriend, paid her cell phone bill and provided her with cash, according to testimony. He also lost $1,000 while trying to buy a car online from a scammer.

The owner identified Davis as the robber, according to court testimony.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Nina Giraldo

Nina Giraldo is an editorial intern for the Riverfront Times and a rising junior at Washington University in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Town Hosts Multi-Day Fundraiser for Jan. 6 Insurrectionists, Of Course

By Rosalind Early

Uncle Sam is tired of Missouri's shit.

What I've Learned Being ‘Car-Light’ in St. Louis for 6 Months

By Anne Schweitzer

These days, Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer takes the bus or a bike to work.

VIDEO: St. Louis Confirmed Wild as Illegal Fireworks Light Up Downtown

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: St. Louis Confirmed Wild as Illegal Fireworks Light Up Downtown

Hazelwood Man Found Asleep, Drunk Holding Loaded Firearm

By Ryan Krull

Hazelwood Man Found Asleep, Drunk Holding Loaded Firearm

Also in News

Missouri Town Hosts Multi-Day Fundraiser for Jan. 6 Insurrectionists, Of Course

By Rosalind Early

Uncle Sam is tired of Missouri's shit.

Judge Limits Biden Administration Contact With Social Media Platforms

By Jason Hancock

Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit when he was still attorney general and celebrated the outcome on Twitter.

St. Louis City SC Shuts Out Colorado Rapids Thanks to Early Goals

By Julian Trejo

Tim Parker

Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us