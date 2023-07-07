Missouri Man Convicted of Steak 'N Shake Armed Robbery

click to enlarge Google Maps Jonathan Davis was convicted of two felonies including robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm at Steak 'N Shake.

Last Thursday, a man from Riverview, Missouri, was convicted of the armed robbery of the Steak ‘N Shake where he had worked until approximately two months prior.

Jonathan Davis, 24, was found guilty by a federal jury of two felonies including robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

On January 23, 2021, at about 12:30 am, two employees sat in the back office of the Steak ‘N Shake at 9550 Natural Bridge Road in Berkeley preparing bank deposits. While they were talking, Davis walked into the office and demanded cash from the owner, holding a gun against one of the employee’s necks. After the employee handed the money from the cash register to him, Davis ran through the back door of the restaurant.

At the time of the robbery, Davis had been evicted from his home and was staying in a hotel. Shortly afterward, he went on a five-day spending spree in which he paid his rent, bought an iPhone, bought a diamond ring for his girlfriend, paid her cell phone bill and provided her with cash, according to testimony. He also lost $1,000 while trying to buy a car online from a scammer.

The owner identified Davis as the robber, according to court testimony.