Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

Teddy Von Nukem died on what would have been the first day of his trial for drug charges

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 8:43 am

A 35-year-old Missouri man who gained infamy for his role in the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, died by suicide in southwest Missouri last month.

On January 30, Teddy Von Nukem died by a self-inflicted shotgun wound at his home in Hartshorn. That same day he was supposed to stand trial in Arizona on federal drug trafficking charges.

Von Nukem rose to national attention on August 11, 2017, when  neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists converged on Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

That night, a few hundred individuals carrying tiki torches marched on the campus of the University of Virginia, where the Lee statue was located, chanting "Jews will not replace us."

Von Nukem was at the center of one of the more-widely disseminated photos of the march, showing him mid-chant shoulder to shoulder with other men.

Von Nukem was identified by a former classmate in Missouri. At the time, Von Nukem told the Springfield News Leader that he resided "between Springfield and Joplin."

A native of Lebanon, Missouri, in 2012 Von Nukem changed his name from Teddy Landrum to Von Nukem after the video game character Duke Von Nukem.

A former classmate later told the Springfield News-Leader that Von Nukem was “highly intelligent” but had an "unsettling" interest in Nazi-era Germany.

According to Charlottesville-based journalist Molly Cogner, Von Nukem relished being so prominently identified with the events of that weekend. He texted a rally organizer, "i'm a fucking legend bro!" and hoped the attention would "propel [him] into the spotlight."

It's not clear what effect that spotlight had on Von Nukem, who seemed to fade into obscurity living in Missouri with his wife and growing family.

Then, on March 17, 2021, Von Nukem was returning to the United States from Mexico when authorities at the Arizona border found him to be carrying 15 kilograms worth of fentanyl.

According to court documents, authorities seized Von Nukem's 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, $2,570 in cash as well as 693 Mexican pesos.

For almost two years the case made its way slowly through federal court in Arizona. The first day of his trial was to be January 30.

That day neither Von Nukem's attorney nor the U.S. Marshalls could locate him. It was Cogner who broke the news of Von Nukem's death in an in-depth Twitter thread.

Texas County coroner Marie Lasater later confirmed to the Daily Beast that Von Nukem died by suicide.

According to Von Nukem's obituary, he left behind a wife and five children, all under the ages of eight.

