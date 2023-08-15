Missouri Parents Can Be Jailed If Their Kids Miss Too Much School, Court Finds

In its 6-0 decision, the Missouri Supreme Court found that current state law is not "unconstitutionally vague," as the public defenders for two moms jailed under the statute had alleged.
Justice Robin Ransom wrote, "[S]ufficient evidence existed to find Parents knowingly failed to cause their children to attend school on a regular basis after their children were enrolled."
The case had been closely watched. While once the idea of jailing parents for truancy was popular in both parties (Vice President Kamala Harris prosecuted similar cases in San Francisco), two sentences out of rural Laclede County had drawn some consternation.
Observers noted that both cases involved single moms and very young children. One child missed 15 days, the other 16, before prosecutors took action to jail the parents. In one case, notes on the case suggested the family had contracted COVID-19; both took place during the 2021-2022 school year, when the world was still in a global pandemic.
Yet one parent, Caitlyn Williams, did seven days in jail and had a misdemeanor placed on her record. The other, Tamarae LaRue, was sentenced to 15 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended, and she was given probation.
“The state’s position is anti-parent. Most of the school districts are not prosecuting these parents,” public defender Ellen Flottman argued before the court in May, according to the Missouri Independent. “Schools have to work with parents; they have to have policies because they want the kids to go to school. But this is a kindergartener and a first grader. Is missing one day in November and one day in December going to hurt this kindergartener’s education that much?”
Both children attended the Lebanon R-III School District, which is about an hour's drive outside Springfield.
Wrote Ransom, "Parents never elected to remove their children from the school’s rolls. Parents likewise failed to demonstrate their children were mentally or physically incapacitated to the satisfaction of school officials. Williams’ daughter missed nine days of school with no explanation to the school. LaRue’s son missed seven days of school with no explanation to the school. These absences constitute irregular attendance" — and since the state statute required "regular" attendance, the parents were in violation.
The court concluded, "Given the notice provided to each parent and that each parent was in control of their young child, evidence existed to support the inference that each parent knowingly failed to cause their child to attend school on a regular basis."
Missouri parents, you are now officially on notice. Those requirements in the school handbook that you call in absences? Those aren't just advisory. Those may well have the force of law — and prosecutors in Missouri will be permitted to use it.
