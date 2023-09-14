Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

Rick Morrow knows a guy who knows some people with autism

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 8:43 am

click to enlarge Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.
Screengrab via KY3 YouTube
Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.
A pastor in rural Missouri has discovered a groundbreaking new treatment to cure millions of people affected by a disorder previously thought incurable.

Rick Morrow, lead pastor of Beulah Church in the Ozark town of Richland, Missouri, knows just what to do to cure autism. One must simply cast the demons out.

All these doctors and researchers and medical-degree-holding nerds have just had their head in the sand, apparently. Morrow somehow managed to land on this bright idea in between running a church and participating in cage fights. Plus, the pastor had the generosity to share his genius for free through a recent sermon's Facebook livestream.

Morrow's keen insight was gleaned from this one minister he knows who's seen "lots of kids who are autistic." This guy, according to Morrow, cast the demons out of autism-stricken children and their brains were "rewired."

That one minister's work was corroborated by other examples of such miracles that Morrow swears you can find online.


And by golly, Morrow says, if we only stopped trying to cure autism through things like treatment and therapy and decided to just cast out those evil demons festering inside people with autism, imagine the people we could save!

Says Morrow: "If it's not demonic, then we have to say God made them that way, like that's the only other explanation. 'Why does my kid have autism?' Well, either the devil has attacked them, he's brought this infirmity upon them, he's got them where he wants them, and/or God just doesn't like them every much, and he made them that way. Well, my God doesn't make junk... So let's quit being nice and putting a Band-Aid on stuff and giving it medicine."

But it seems even this clear-eyed prophet soon realized he took things a little too far (he's got brains and humility).

KY3 in Springfield reports that the pastor resigned from his position on the Stoutland School Board after a large swath of people voiced disagreement with his suggested cure. In an interview, Morrow attempted to take back his previous sermonizing and said it's not children with autism who are junk, but rather the disorder they were born with.

Still, naysayers — such as people who actually have loved ones on the autism spectrum, and concerned Stoutland Schools parents quoting real experts — have continued to criticize Morrow.

Apparently, some people wouldn't recognize genius even if it was a Bible thrown in their face.
About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
