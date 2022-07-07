Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

Inmate Joshua Hewitt's January death has led to two murder charges and a federal lawsuit

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison. - COURTESY OF PAT HEWITT
COURTESY OF PAT HEWITT
Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison.

Two inmates at the Northeast Correctional Center have been charged with the January 8 murder of 43-year-old Joshua Hewitt, who was in prison with them in Bowling Green.

A grand jury indictment filed in Pike County alleges that inmates Elijah Kent and Matthew Marshall also tampered with evidence by attempting to clean or conceal Hewitt's blood at the scene.

Kent, 35, is serving a seven year term for domestic assault. Marshall, 32, is serving an 18 year sentence for murder.

Hewitt's death was covered by the RFT in January. In the weeks after his death, Hewitt’s parents struggled to get information about what exactly had occurred. Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann confirmed that Hewitt was assaulted on January 8 and died in the hospital three days later.

But the Hewitts had to rely on hospital records and an organ transplant center employee to piece together a rough timeline of what happened to their son in the hours after his assault. They found that he arrived at the hospital in St. Louis around 3 a.m. on January 9. But they didn't know at what time he'd been assaulted.

"I'm also concerned about, did this assault take place at six o'clock, and he wasn't found until midnight?" Hewitt's father Pat told the RFT at the time.

Pat Hewitt has now filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Missouri Department of Corrections as well as the warden of the prison in Bowling Green over his son's death.

The lawsuit accuses the prison of negligence. It claims that shortly before Hewitt was assaulted, inmates elsewhere in the prison staged an "orchestrated disturbance" to distract the guards. During this time, Hewitt was assaulted for approximately 40 minutes.

The suit goes on to claim that the prison did not follow its own policies and as a result Hewitt was left unsupervised in his cell for longer than he should have been, creating an environment in which such a sustained attack could take place.

In a message obtained by the RFT, one of the men now accused of murdering Hewitt says that several hours passed between the time of the altercation with Hewitt and Hewitt's being transported to the hospital.

Elijah Kent wrote to an individual outside the prison that his alleged assault on Hewitt was written up by prison authorities as having occurred at 8:21 p.m. Pat Hewitt's lawsuit states that his son arrived at Mercy Hospital at 2:57 a.m. To drive from the prison in Bowling Green to Mercy in St. Louis takes about 75 minutes, meaning that if Kent is telling the truth, more than five hours elapsed between the assault and Hewitt leaving the prison in an ambulance.

"If he didn't leave here till midnight, then yeah, these people definitely fucked up," Kent wrote.

Kent also says that Hewitt was intoxicated when the incident occurred. He acknowledges hitting Hewitt, but expressed disbelief that the injuries Hewitt sustained in their altercation would have been fatal.

Hewitt had a significant criminal history prior to his death. His father, Pat, told the RFT that Hewitt was an alcoholic. "He was in and out of prison for the last 20 years, which is pretty much most of his adult life," Pat said.

In 2012 in Hollister, according to a probable cause statement, he touched a minor's breast through clothing, leading to a conviction for misdemeanor sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to time served and, as part of the plea bargain, had to register as a sex offender.

In 2021, he failed to register as a sex offender in Taney County, resulting in a four-year prison sentence. He'd served a little over four months of it when he died.

"Honestly, we always felt better when he was incarcerated," Pat said in the wake of his son's death. "We knew he had two or three square meals a day, and he had a place to put his head down. We knew exactly where he was at."
Related
Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison.

After Missouri Inmate Beaten to Death, Family Searches for Answers

Related
When Someone Is Stabbed in Missouri Prisons, Officials Don't Even Tell the Family

When Someone Is Stabbed in Missouri Prisons, Officials Don't Even Tell the Family

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

By Monica Obradovic

Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

Drove of Kittens Pushes St. Louis-Area Cat Rescue to the Brink

By Benjamin Simon

Tim, who helps run the cat rescue, Catty Shack, with his family, plays with some kittens.

F*ck This Sh*t It Is Too F*cking Hot in St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

F*ck This Sh*t It Is Too F*cking Hot in St. Louis (2)

Also in News

Serial Harasser Preyed on County Co-Workers for 5 Years

By Ryan Krull

Tony Weaver leaving the federal courthouse downtown in June. Former coworkers say he diligently worked to remove a serial harasser from the county jail's staff.

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

By Monica Obradovic

Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

St. Louis Was One Big Dumpster Fire Last Night

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires over the Fourth of July.

Nine Dead After St. Louis' Violent Holiday Weekend

By Ryan Krull

File photo of spent shell casing on St. Louis street.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us