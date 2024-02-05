Missouri Right to Life Sets Up ‘Snitch Line’ to Track Abortion Petition Gatherers

Missouri Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, has set up a hotline asking citizens to report the locations of signature gatherers working to place an abortion initiative on the ballot. But pro-choice locals are fighting back.
Missouri Right to Life’s homepage now sports a red banner with a tip line on it “to report pro-abortion signature gatherers.” The organization doesn’t say what it intends to do with the information.
Later this week, pro-choice organizations like Missourians for Constitutional Freedom and Abortion Action Missouri are launching signature parties to obtain enough signatures to put a pro-choice constitutional amendment on the ballot in November and to reverse the state’s ban on care.
The Riverfront Times called the hotline at 417-413-4134 to ask organizers what exactly they plan to do with the reports.
The Google voice number asks for a name, then transfers callers immediately to voicemail. As of publication, we haven’t received a call back.
But at least one campaign on social media by pro-choice activists is asking callers to “clog the snitch line.”
In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Moms Demand Action volunteer Laura Burkhardt said the anti-abortion group is “back on their bullshit.”
“This is an intimidation tactic and it won’t work,” Burkhardt said in a post that has garnered over 21,000 views. Burkhardt and other local activists are asking folks to call the hotline and keep it busy.
“Get students involved,” Burkhardt wrote. “I have.”
