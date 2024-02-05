Missouri Right to Life Sets Up ‘Snitch Line’ to Track Abortion Petition Gatherers

But pro-choice activists are fighting back

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Missouri Right to Life has set up a hotline for people to report the locations of pro-choice petitioners. The photo shows a previous pro-choice rally in St. Louis. - Reuben Hemmer
Reuben Hemmer
Missouri Right to Life has set up a hotline for people to report the locations of pro-choice petitioners. The photo shows a previous pro-choice rally in St. Louis.

Missouri Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, has set up a hotline asking citizens to report the locations of signature gatherers working to place an abortion initiative on the ballot. But pro-choice locals are fighting back.

Missouri Right to Life’s homepage now sports a red banner with a tip line on it “to report pro-abortion signature gatherers.” The organization doesn’t say what it intends to do with the information.

Later this week, pro-choice organizations like Missourians for Constitutional Freedom and Abortion Action Missouri are launching signature parties to obtain enough signatures to put a pro-choice constitutional amendment on the ballot in November and to reverse the state’s ban on care.

The Riverfront Times called the hotline at 417-413-4134 to ask organizers what exactly they plan to do with the reports. 

The Google voice number asks for a name, then transfers callers immediately to voicemail. As of publication, we haven’t received a call back. 

But at least one campaign on social media by pro-choice activists is asking callers to “clog the snitch line.”

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Moms Demand Action volunteer Laura Burkhardt said the anti-abortion group is “back on their bullshit.”

“This is an intimidation tactic and it won’t work,” Burkhardt said in a post that has garnered over 21,000 views. Burkhardt and other local activists are asking folks to call the hotline and keep it busy.

“Get students involved,” Burkhardt wrote. “I have.”

