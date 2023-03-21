Missouri Senate, Worried It's Not Cruel Enough, Targets Trans Kids

The Senate voted to approve two anti-trans bills this morning

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 9:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Photo from Pride St. Louis' annual parade in 2019. - Theo Welling
Theo Welling
Photo from Pride St. Louis' annual parade in 2019.

Legislators in the Missouri Senate approved two bills this morning related to transgender minors in the state. One would prevent Missourians under 18 from accessing gender-affirming health care and the other would prevent transgender student-athletes from playing on teams that do not match the sex on their birth certificate.

Individuals under 18 taking puberty blockers prior to the law's start date of August 28, 2023 would be able to continue taking them.

The votes this morning came after Democrats held a 12-hour long filibuster to try to block the legislation from advancing. Democratic senators took shifts speaking on the Senate floor to prevent the vote, starting yesterday evening and ceasing a little before 6 a.m.

The bills were then voted on about half an hour after the filibuster concluded.

“This bill is to put guardrails around a very difficult situation, one that we honestly as a society, certainly as a legislative body, do not know enough about,” the legislation's sponsor Senator Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) told St. Louis Public Radio Monday night.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Senator Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) said about these bills during debate that “this isn’t the end.” He believes that Republicans will next try to have parents charged with child abuse if their children are receiving gender-affirming care.

Both bills passed this morning still need to win approval in the Missouri House of Representatives before becoming law.

Yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he would use current laws targeting "unfair, deceptive, and unconscionable" business practices to further regulate gender-affirming health care available to minors in the state.

Missouri advocacy organization PROMO slammed Bailey's action, issuing a statement that said, in part, "It is clear his office does not respect the professional guidelines of every major medical association in our country, who agrees gender-affirming health care is the standard of care for transgender Missourians, and instead is abusing his political power by asserting his beliefs by stating access to lifesaving health care is part of a ‘woke, leftist agenda.'"

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Leaked Footage Captures Josh Hawley Acting Like a Smug Asshole

By Sarah Fenske

Senator Smug (R-Missouri).

Ben the Bear Outsmarted at Last, Will Get Moved to Texas

By Jenna Jones

Ben the Bear Outsmarted at Last, Will Get Moved to Texas

Josh Hawley Faces 'Intensely Negative Sentiment' in Missouri, Poll Finds

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

St. Louis Bra Watch: Chippewa Street and Hampton Avenue

By Monica Obradovic

A bra stuck in a tree.

Also in News

Missouri AG Gets Specific on Why Kim Gardner Has to Go

By Ryan Krull

File photo of Kim Gardner.

St. Louis Bra Watch: Chippewa Street and Hampton Avenue

By Monica Obradovic

A bra stuck in a tree.

Victim's Child to St. Louis Serial Killer: 'How Did You Live With this Secret?'

By Ryan Krull

Gary Muehlberg appearing in court via video on March 21, 2023.

Ben the Bear Outsmarted at Last, Will Get Moved to Texas

By Jenna Jones

Ben the Bear Outsmarted at Last, Will Get Moved to Texas
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us