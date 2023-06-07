Missouri Senate Race Could Draw Big Money, National Attention

If Democrats think there's any possibility they could pick up a seat, "they're going to go for it," professor says

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 2:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wesley Bell announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate this morning.
Screengrab from Bell’s announcement video
Wesley Bell announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate this morning.

When St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced his candidacy to replace Republican Josh Hawley as one of Missouri’s senators this morning, he entered a race that is likely to draw more national attention — and money — than other Missouri Senate races in recent history.

That's because, according to University of Missouri - St. Louis political science Professor Anita Manion, the 2024 Senate map is looking tough for Democrats, which means that if there is even a scintilla of a chance a person with a D next to their name could unseat Hawley, donors are likely to pour resources into Missouri to try to make it happen.

"Democrats don't have as many opportunities to pick up seats [in 2024], and they have some seats that are in danger. So if they think there's any possibility that they could pick up a Republican seat here in Missouri, they're going to go for it," Manion says. "And if it means that they can undermine Josh Hawley along the way, so much the better."

Manion adds: "This could end up being a big money race with a lot of national attention. I think we're going to be seeing a lot of that Josh Hawley January 6 photo and video."

Bell's campaign announcement this morning came as a surprise, Manion says, even to people "really dialed in" on state politics.

"I suspect the Kunce campaign might have been caught off guard by this," she says, adding that the Marine veteran is possibly feeling "a little deja vu" from the last cycle when beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine entered the race two days before the candidate filing deadline, and ultimately won the Democratic primary.

Manion predicts that Bell, if he makes it to the general election, will be more formidable than Valentine, who lost in 2022 against Eric Schmitt by 13 percentage points.

"She was, I think, not great in messaging and communicating, which I think are some of Wesley Bell's strengths," Manion says. "He's also a much more well-known commodity. Nobody knew who Trudy Busch Valentine was. She didn't have experience campaigning. Whereas Bell is on the ground and involved in the community."

The Democrat that takes on Hawley is going to have an uphill battle, Manion says. But Bell is able to tout the fact that he has already won one upset in his career, against the 27-year incumbent Bob McCulloch for the top prosecutor job in St. Louis County.

Manion adds that the resignation of St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner last month may also be a boon to Bell, in that "it highlights a contrast" between her office, which was marked by staff departures and chaos, with the perception that Bell is an effective manager of prosecutors in the county.

Related
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Kim Gardner Did Clinical Work Even as Judges Demanded Answers: The Missouri Attorney General says Gardner spent hours at a clinic on the same day as a key contempt of court hearing

First though, Bell will be competing against Lucas Kunce in the primary.

When asked for comment about Bell entering the race, Connor Lounsbury, a senior advisor to Kunce, told the RFT, “It's a huge day in Missouri for our campaign — the AFL-CIO has endorsed Lucas Kunce for U.S. Senate. This marks an important moment in the campaign as the state's election-winning labor movement unites behind Kunce, a 13-year Marine veteran who has promised to be a warrior for working people in the U.S. Senate.”

Kunce raised more than $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 and racked up numerous endorsements from elected leaders.

Bell's announcement video heavily featured his involvement in the 2014 protests in Ferguson and said that Bell "was on the frontlines of protests, often trying to cool tensions."

However, it was Kunce who got the endorsement of Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones in May.

Hawley, currently promoting his book Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs, (1.72 stars on Goodreads) said of Bell's entrance into the race: "We expect whoever emerges from the messy primary to be the darling of the woke left and raise tens of millions of dollars to try and buy this seat from Missourians.”

One wild card in the race is what else will be on the ballot in November 2024. Manion says it's likely Missourians will be voting on a ballot initiative having to do with abortion, which would increase the turnout of people of color, younger voters and progressives, all to Hawley's challenger's favor.

Related
Photo of Lucas Kunce.

Lucas Kunce Touts $1.1 Million Haul: Josh Hawley's Democratic challenger just set a Missouri record for any campaign taking on an incumbent senator



We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Baltimore Man's Second Time in St. Louis Was the Charm

By Rosalind Early

Kreskin J. Torres has been driving across the country sampling local food for seven years.

North St. Louis Business Loses $1.4 Million in Battle With Mexico

By Monica Obradovic

Bill Hibdon founded Hibdon Hardwood 45 years ago.

St. Louis Man Has Triple Murder Charges Dismissed for Second Time

By Ryan Krull

Carnahan Courthouse

Jefferson County Man Calls 911 from Beneath Collapsed Garage

By Ryan Krull

Jefferson County Man Calls 911 from Beneath Collapsed Garage

Also in News

A Guide to Pride in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Tower Grove Pride will return this September.

St Louis Man Used Rake to Steal Donation Box from Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

By Ryan Krull

The Dairy Queen on Hampton Avenue

St. Louis' College Kids Program Has Big Aims — And Little Growth

By Mike Fitzgerald

Janai Holt's two older children were automatically enrolled in College Kids — and given $50 each in seed money — during their kindergarten year at Ashland Elementary. She knows it won't be enough

Child Development Accounts Are a Gamble That Could Have a Big Payoff

By Mike Fitzgerald

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones launched College Kids as city treasurer in 2015. As with most CDA programs, the jury's still out.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us