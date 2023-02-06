Missouri Senate to Hear Extreme 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

A bill proposed by Senator Mike Moon would prohibit nurses, teachers and other school personnel from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further. - Nick Schnelle
Nick Schnelle
A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.

A Missouri Senate committee will consider a bill tomorrow that seeks to ban school officials from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation — a bill that goes even further than the Florida bill it was modeled upon.

Senate Bill 134 would bar nurses, counselors, teachers and other school personnel at public or charter schools from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with minor students. Such topics could only be broached by licensed mental health care providers with a parent or legal guardian’s permission. 

Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay Bill” prohibited classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for kindergarten through grade 3. Missouri’s proposal, sponsored by Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), goes a step further: Discussions on gender identity would not be allowed for students of any age. 

PROMO, a statewide advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality, calls Moon’s proposal “the most extreme ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the U.S.” 

“It’s a book ban, a curriculum ban and it encourages an environment of bullying,” Shira Berkowitz, senior director of public policy and advocacy for PROMO, tells the RFT.

Berkowitz worries that the bill, if passed, would prevent teachers from incorporating books with LGBTQ+ characters and that by prohibiting school officials from talking about gender identity or sexual orientation, it would stop students from talking to school officials about bullying related to those things.

“Every single person has a gender identity or sexual orientation,” Berkowitz says. “We often need multiple role models who are school personnel, because we spend significantly more time in school than we do in our homes.” 

Along with several others, PROMO will on Tuesday testify against the bill, as it’s done for several other anti-LGBTQ+ bills heard in Missouri in the past month.

So far this session, Missouri Republicans have introduced nearly 30 LGBTQ+ bills — more than any other state has seen, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Among the wave of proposals are bills aimed at limiting transgender girls and women from participating in girls sports. Another bill seeks to make performing drag in front of children a crime, punishable by a misdemeanor charge. 

On Tuesday, hardly an hour after the Education and Workforce Development Committee will hear the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, another committee will hear a bill that would make it impossible for anyone who is transgender to change the sex marker on their birth certificate. 

Current law allows birth certificates to reflect surgical sex changes. But Senate Bill 14, sponsored by Senator Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee’s Summit), would only allow birth certificates to be amended if the sex of an individual was changed for “medically-verifiable disorders of sex development,” or when a child’s genitals don’t match their chromosomes.

Asked why Missouri Republicans have sponsored such proposals, Berkowitz says, “I think the end result is to erase the presence of LGBTQ+ Missourians.”

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

ChatGPT's CEO Sam Altman Is From St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

OpenAI CEO and St. Louis native Sam Altman.

LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now

By Jaime Lees

Hello, friend.

Truck Drives Through Belleville Protest, Injuring 1

By Rosalind Early

People attend to a protester who was injured trying to stop a truck from driving through a protest in downtown Belleville.

Hartmann: Exposing Josh Hawley's Fake Stock Ban

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill to ban members of Congress or their spouses from buying, selling or holding stocks while serving, and he named it after Nancy Pelosi. But the bill was lipstick on a pig.

Also in News

RFT Reviews the Week: January 30 to February 4

By Anonymous

Thanks for nothing, Phil.

ChatGPT's CEO Sam Altman Is From St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

OpenAI CEO and St. Louis native Sam Altman.

RFT Asks: Who Is New SLPS Superintendent Keisha Scarlett?

By Benjamin Simon

Keisha Scarlett holds her hands together as she poses for a photo.

Hartmann: Exposing Josh Hawley's Fake Stock Ban

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill to ban members of Congress or their spouses from buying, selling or holding stocks while serving, and he named it after Nancy Pelosi. But the bill was lipstick on a pig.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us