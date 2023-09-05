Missouri Senator Ben Brown Sued for Minimum Wage Law Violations

click to enlarge Flickr/ Gage Skidmore Missouri State Senator Ben Brown at the 2022 Hazlitt Summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

A Missouri state senator who rose to political prominence after defying pandemic-era lockdowns at his restaurant is being sued by a former employee for allegedly violating Missouri’s minimum wage law.

Ben Brown (R-Washington) was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2022. But he'd been active in politics well before that, as his Chesterfield restaurant Satchmo's Bar and Grill was one of four shut down by St. Louis County health inspectors for violating health orders against indoor dining in December 2020.

Around the same time that the county shut Satchmo's down, the restaurant hosted an outdoor rally against the health orders. That rally featured numerous conservative elected leaders as well as photos of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in which he was made to look like Adolph Hitler.

Last Tuesday, Brown and Satchmo's were named in a lawsuit filed by Willie Williams, who worked for Satchmo's from June until August of this year. Attorney Richard A. Voytas Jr. filed the suit on Williams’ behalf in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

In the suit, Williams alleges he was paid $16 an hour up until he worked 40 hours a week, after which he was supposed to be paid $24 an hour. Williams claims he worked overtime every week, but with the exception of a single paycheck was paid only for the 40 hours and no more. He alleges that he was paid with a handwritten check without any pay stub by which he could track his hours.

On August 18, Williams realized the overtime pay was not included in his paychecks, according to the suit. When he asked management about this, Williams says he was fired.

In addition to suing Brown for violating the minimum wage law, Williams is also suing Brown and Satchmo’s for breach of contract.

According to the Missouri Independent, as a state senator, Brown has proposed legislation that would allow parents to opt their school-aged child out of curriculum they believe is “inappropriate for whatever reason.” He also introduced the "Save Women's Sports Act," which according to Fox2News, "would ban transgender athletes from participating in organized school sports on girls’ teams."