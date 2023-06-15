Missouri Superintendents Hate Their Jobs

There are 95 superintendent vacancies right now across the state

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 12:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge High turnover among superintendents remains a problem across Missouri school districts.
SEMTRIO
High turnover among superintendents remains a problem across Missouri school districts.
Missouri superintendents are over it. The group has been retiring or resigning at higher rates since the pandemic hit, and the trend continues this year, reports the Springfield News Leader.

The number is not official, but according to the Missouri Association of School Administrations, more than 95 districts lost their top leaders during the 2022-23 academic year. That includes St. Louis Public Schools, which lost superintendent Kelvin Adams in December of 2022. Keisha Scarlett will start in the top spot on July 1.

For the 2021-22 school year, the number of superintendent openings was 104, compared to 68 or 76 openings in 2018 and 2019 respectively. And these superintendents are, by and large, leaving superintending rather than switching districts. According to the Springfield News Leader, first-time superintendents filled more than 70 percent of the job openings in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

If you think that the superintendents are probably burned out dealing with the pandemic, you're right. Teacher shortages and politicized school boards are also seen as reasons for the departures.

"In the nine years I've been superintendent, the job has gotten harder and that is through a lot of moving parts. It is just more difficult. You are no longer just a manger of people. There are so many irons in the fire," Chris Ford, superintendent for Fordland district told the paper. He is retiring to teach full time at Evangel University.

Related
Keisha Scarlett holds her hands together as she poses for a photo.

RFT Asks: Who Is New SLPS Superintendent Keisha Scarlett?: St. Louis' schools chief shares her first impressions of the city and how she ended up on stage with 2Pac


Related
Hollis Moore started teaching at Kirkwood School District four years ago. They say their job gradually became harder to do as the district wanted them to "hide" their nonbinary transgender identity.

Trans Teachers Allege Kirkwood Pushed Them Out of the District: Three former Kirkwood School District teachers claim the district discriminated against them because of their gender identities

Related
A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Missouri Teacher Says N-Word in Class, Gets Placed on Leave: Audio of the teacher twice saying the word was initially posted to Snapchat

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Charges for St. Louis Man Who Had Triple Murder Dismissed Last Week

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Amerson faces three counts of murder.

Oklahoma City's District Hotel Is the Queer Capital of the Plains

By Chris Andoe

The District Hotel’s twin pools are a major party destination.

Man Dies After Eating Oysters from St. Louis County Shop

By Ryan Krull

The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester

Missouri AG Wants Lawsuit to Overturn Abortion Ban Dismissed

By Mike Fitzgerald

Scenes from a pro-abortion rally not long after the Supreme Court made the Dobbs decision.

Also in News

Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

By Ryan Krull

Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

A Hellmouth Has Opened in St. Louis' Ellendale Neighborhood

By Riverfront Times Staff

south st. louis sinkhole

New Charges for St. Louis Man Who Had Triple Murder Dismissed Last Week

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Amerson faces three counts of murder.

St. Louis CITY SC Sticks Together in Draw Against LA Galaxy

By Julian Trejo

Despite yellow cards and mistakes from St. Louis CITY SC, coach Bradley Carnell trusts his players.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us