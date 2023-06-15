Missouri Superintendents Hate Their Jobs

The number is not official, but according to the Missouri Association of School Administrations, more than 95 districts lost their top leaders during the 2022-23 academic year. That includes St. Louis Public Schools, which lost superintendent Kelvin Adams in December of 2022. Keisha Scarlett will start in the top spot on July 1.
For the 2021-22 school year, the number of superintendent openings was 104, compared to 68 or 76 openings in 2018 and 2019 respectively. And these superintendents are, by and large, leaving superintending rather than switching districts. According to the Springfield News Leader, first-time superintendents filled more than 70 percent of the job openings in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
If you think that the superintendents are probably burned out dealing with the pandemic, you're right. Teacher shortages and politicized school boards are also seen as reasons for the departures.
"In the nine years I've been superintendent, the job has gotten harder and that is through a lot of moving parts. It is just more difficult. You are no longer just a manger of people. There are so many irons in the fire," Chris Ford, superintendent for Fordland district told the paper. He is retiring to teach full time at Evangel University.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed