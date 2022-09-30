Missouri Tax Cut Passes With Bipartisan Support — and Scrutiny

The tax cut largely benefits the top 1% of Missouri earners

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 11:41 am

click to enlarge Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the state legislature to pass the tax cut.
TIM BOMMEL/HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the state legislature to pass the tax cut.

Yesterday the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill cutting income tax in the state, sending it to Governor Mike Parson's desk for signature.

The top income tax rate in the state is now 5.3 percent. The new bill cuts it to 4.95 percent and would continue to lower the rate in four additional steps down to 4.5 percent, so long as there's acceptable state revenue growth.

According to the Associated Press, Missourians with an annual income between $66,000 and a $110,000 will have around $120 shaved off their annual income tax burden immediately. That number will increase to $275 per year when the 4.5 percent rate is reached.

An individual pulling in $1.6 million per year will save $4,200 immediately, and $9,500 when all the provisions of the law have been implemented.

In August, Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the state legislature, asking them to pass these cuts. Parson wanted the state's top income tax rate to be lowered to 4.8 percent.

The top income tax rate is paid by those who make more than $8,968 in taxable income every year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

At least one Democrat representative, Tracy McCreery (D-Olivette), voted for the bill. And at least one Republican had criticisms of the bill despite voting for it.

“Please do something that’ll impact real people, the people who cannot afford to pay their taxes,” Representative Bill Kidd (R-Buckner) told the Associated Press. “If you’re in the $100,000 to $200,000 range, then you’re going to like this tax cut. But if you’re a poor person or a fixed-income (resident), this doesn’t do it. That’s the truth.”

The bill assed the house in a 98-32 vote.

Prior to the bill's passage, Representative Peter Meredith (D-St. Louis) wrote on Twitter, "Top 1% of earners in Missouri would save avg $15,000/year. Bottom 20% of folks that make enough to owe income tax would save $10 a year. Plus almost 30% of folks who don’t even make enough to get a penny from this cut. So again, who is this tax cut for?"

Before passing the tax cut bill, the House abandoned a proposal that would have eliminated corporate income taxes in the state.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese

By Bitty Balducci

Rosati-Kain High School

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.

Missouri Woman Awaiting Sentence for Fraud Commits More Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Also in News

AirDrop Threats Send Metro East School Into Lockdown All Week

By Ryan Krull

Cahokia High School in Cahokia, Illinois.

Pastor Jesse Vargas' Victim Says He 'Remorselessly Stole' Her Childhood

By Ryan Krull

Molly Rodgers speaks to the media after the sentencing of Jesse Vargas.

Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese

By Bitty Balducci

Rosati-Kain High School

New Morgan Street Brewery Apartments Set To Be 24/7 Party

By Jessica Rogen

Entrance and side of the Morgan Street Brewery building.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us