Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

Hailey Clifton-Carmack was arrested by the Garden City Police Department in Garden Ridge, Texas, on January 5. The department said in a Facebook post she was brought in without incident and booked into the Comal County Jail.
Clifton-Carmack was a teacher at Laquey High School in Pulaski County, which includes Fort Leonard Wood and is just west of Rolla.
The Waynesville-based teacher allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student in a car parked in a third party's driveway — and her alleged victim later showed others photos of the scratches on his back from the encounter.
A confidential witness then approached law enforcement with the information and shared a little more additional information, too.
"During the interview the confidential witness stated Hailey is too friendly with students and sometimes will dress inappropriately at school," a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department wrote. "When asked to describe what inappropriate was to them the confidential witness stated she will wear tight or low cut shirts to show off her 'headlights' and will wear tight leggings that 'show off her camel toe. The confidential witness also stated Hailey was openly discussed her personal life with the class and stated she has gotten in trouble with the administration for being 'too close with students.' This information was verified by the Superintendent of Laquey Schools, who stated she was spoken to about it."
Based on that information, the deputy confronted Clifton-Carmack on December 8. She apparently reacted calmly, denied any relationship with the student and agreed to turn over her phone, though she later balked at providing a passcode. Deputies obtained a search warrant — and found evidence of Clifton-Carmack and the student discussing their relationship, according to the probable cause statement. That came in just before Christmas, on December 22.
But then things got weird. Per the sheriff's department, Clifton-Carmack left for Texas on December 23, but not before meeting up with the alleged victim one more time. And the kid's dad was apparently in on it.
According to a different witness, the victim's father "knew of the sexual relationship between Hailey and the victim as both had told him of their sexual relationship. The victim's father relayed ... that Hailey and the victim have been in a sexual relationship and have used students as lookouts while they had sex during school and that Hailey bad been over to the residence before she left Missouri to go to Texas. When confidential witness #2 advised the father they were going to come forward with the information he responded by telling her they are going to do it behind my back so I may as well let it happen. He also advised confidential witness #2 that he would lie for his son if he had to. "
Even so, the father didn't — when confronted by deputies, he admitted that Clifton-Carmack had been to their house. He has now been arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Clifton-Carmack and her husband, Chance, filed to dissolve their marriage last August, court records show. According to the witness, Clifton-Carmack's victim told others "he was the reason her divorce was pushed through and Hailey had wanted a divorce due to her husband only wanting to 'do butt stuff.'"
Clifton-Carmack also reportedly told some people in Missouri that she planned to move to Texas, where she has family. That plan has now been foiled, as officials are seeking to extradite her to Missouri to face felony charges of statutory rape, child molestation, sex with a student and endangering the welfare of a child.
