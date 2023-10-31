Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

click to enlarge Courtesy Megan Gaither Megan Gaither says she's eager to incorporate her love of the written word into whatever she does next.

This past week, 31-year-old Megan Gaither left her job as an English teacher after it came to light she had previously moonlighted as a creator of adult content on OnlyFans. If this story sounds familiar, it's because virtually the same thing happened to Brianna Coppage at the beginning of this month. In fact, Gaither and Coppage both taught at St. Clair High School in small-town St. Clair, Missouri, and Gaither describes Coppage as one of her best friends.

Gaither started on OnlyFans this summer but, preferring to stay a teacher, deactivated her account when Coppage's situation came to light. Two weekends ago, when Coppage invited Gaither to a Halloween party, Gaither had no idea that attending would lead to her having to give up her teaching job. Some busybodies noticed Gaither at the party, which was live streamed via Coppage's OnlyFans account, even though Gaither's face wasn't shown in the video and she was wearing a Halloween costume. Still, it was enough to stir up the rumor mill, and by last Thursday, Gaither had a reporter calling her for comment.

Gaither, who is on leave and suspects she'll be fired, is passionate about education, holding two Master's degrees in education. In the meantime, she's reactivated OnlyFans and is all in on its possibilities — writing in her online bio, "I have a ton to share and am making so much more in the future. I’m about to get even spicier." She also says she's eager to find a way to combine her success on the platform with her love of literature and the written word.

What were you teaching before all this started brewing?

I had four preps so there's four different answers there. In my college literature class we were finishing Middle English, The Canterbury Tales. The next hour was journalism, a current events unit. The next class is Honors English II and we are reading Night, a memoir about the Holocaust. In English III, we had just started The Crucible. I did write all the lesson plans out. I tried to make this transition easier.

How did you get into OnlyFans?

I started this over the summer because of my student loans. I'm 31 and furthering my education and getting the degrees that I want, but I knew that come October, November, whenever that six-month grace period was over, I would not be able to pay those loans.

It was something that I had talked about with my husband and we had joked about it for a very long time, like how you do with your significant other. One day we were sitting there and the joke got brought up and I was just like, “You know what, it might help us and actually be fun.” When we decided to do it, it was exciting, and it was taboo and then I started gaining a following and popularity. About a month ago, when Bri got caught, I had 1,500 subscribers.

You were actually at the same school as Brianna Coppage. Did you guys know you were both on OnlyFans?

She was right down the hall. Last year was her first year there, and we worked in the same department. We hit it off and became really good friends; she's actually one of my best friends. When you do something like OnlyFans, as a teacher, it's not something that you just talk about. We actually started completely separately.

Then one day, we went to a Cardinals game over the summer, and we just looked at each other and I'm like, “You're doing it, aren't you?” And she looked at me. She's like, “Yeah, are you?” We realized, "Oh my gosh, we're in this together," and so we became a support for each other.

That's wild. What had you been talking about at the game that led to that exchange?

Somebody — and I don't think it was Bri or me — made a comment like, “Oh, maybe we should all just start selling feet pics.” And then, like, Bri and I just got these looks on our faces.

But then, when Brianna's life as an OnlyFans creator got revealed, you deleted your account?

Bri and I had talked a lot about my love for education and how I did not want to lose that. I was doing pretty well over the summer on OnlyFans. I was in the top 6 percent on the site, making good money. Technically more than I was making teaching.

So the day that Bri was put on leave, it was a Wednesday, we had professional development. I sat there. I'm worried the whole time. I couldn't tell you what that meeting was even about.



When I left school, immediately, I was sitting in my car and I pulled up my OnlyFans and just deleted it. I lost out on over $1,000 because I was just like, really it doesn't matter. I didn't want to get caught.

You've been really adamant you are not trying to ride Brianna's coattails.

That was a rumor that's going around, that I'm just trying to get famous off her. And I can definitively say that that is 100 percent not the case. Like, I did not want this to happen at all. In fact, I would still be doubling down and denying everything if my coworkers had not tipped off the press.

But you're back on the platform?

After watching what happened to Bri, I knew where this was headed. So last week, I got verified and opened a brand new OnlyFans with my name, because I have to support my family. It's just a non-negotiable at this time. And I am short term doing that. But I am also thinking about my long term, because this is not teaching and it's not English and education. So I am thinking about how I can adapt my passion for reading and teaching in different ways. I thought about writing a book about this experience. It would probably be more fiction with some true elements. I thought about being an editor.

How would you describe your content on OnlyFans?

You don't see any nudity or anything from me unless you paid for it. So my page is more conservative. You see me in lingerie, or in the outfit that I was wearing that day. And then if you want to see anything else, you pay. When I started this, I had my own code of ethics — what I was OK sharing, doing. My stuff was mostly solo. I think I might have shared a topless picture a couple of times.

Have you thought about doing something on OnlyFans which gives people the sort of thing they go to OnlyFans for and at the same time imparts some knowledge about The Canterbury Tales or The Crucible or whatever?

Actually, it's hilarious that you said that because when all of this was going down last week, and I'm like, "OK, what can I do to make money,” that was one thing that I thought about. I could do videos where I read a part of The Canterbury Tales, or whatever it is, and then teach a lesson. People might find that interesting. That was something that could combine the two passions.