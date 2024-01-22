Missouri Teacher Sarah Scheffer Poisoned Husband with Toxic Smoothies

She explained away the odd taste of one drink by saying she’d peed in it, her husband told police

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 9:03 am

click to enlarge Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances. - COLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
COLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances.

Over the course of six weeks, starting late last year and ending last week, a Jefferson City woman allegedly fed her husband a series of poisoned smoothies and meals in an apparent attempt to kill him. 

The smoothies fortunately didn't kill the man, who is unnamed in court documents. His wife, Sarah Scheffer, 37, is now facing attempted murder and armed criminal action charges in Cole County. Prosecutors filed the charges last week Wednesday. 

According to a police probable cause statement, the husband described to police eight instances in which Scheffer prepared either food or a beverage for him that had an odd taste and left him in severe physical distress, suffering confusion and fatigue, blurred vision and severe cottonmouth, as well as nausea. He did not explain why he kept ingesting her offerings.

A teacher at a Christian school, Scheffer was in 2022 appointed executive director of a nonprofit art gallery in Jefferson City. A News Tribune article describes her as "an artist with a background in education, administration, management and customer relations."

Her husband described to police an instance that occurred on New Year's Eve when Scheffer allegedly prepared for him a beverage that had a bitter taste. Its adverse effects lasted well into the next day. 

On January 1, Scheffer brought him another drink, which the husband again consumed at least a portion of, later telling police it too had a bitter taste. 

He confronted Scheffer about this and she, according to police, explained the odd taste away by saying she had peed in the drink. She then changed her story and said she'd mixed industrial adhesive into it. She later denied making these statements. 

On January 16, the husband installed a surveillance camera in their kitchen. It captured Scheffer preparing a smoothie using ingredients from a bag labeled "lily of the valley." Lily of the valley is a highly toxic flowering plant, causing a slowed heart and irregular heartbeat in those who ingest, according to police. It is considered to have "major toxicity." 

The hidden camera captured Scheffer preparing a smoothie using the ingredient and putting the concoction in a tumbler in the fridge. The tumbler was seized by the police and sent to a crime lab, confirming it contained the poisonous flower. She was charged the following day. 

Scheffer appeared in court two days after being charged and pleaded not guilty. She was denied bond.

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
