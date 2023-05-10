Missouri Teacher Says N-Word in Class, Gets Placed on Leave

A teacher musing about why Black people can say the n-word, and then using it himself, has been placed on administrative leave after a recording of the incident went viral.
The teacher at Glendale High School had clearly been engaged in the inappropriate discussion long enough for a student to whip out their phone and start recording. The student is trying to be discreet, so all you see is their arm, but the teacher can be heard in the background saying, "I don't like the word at all. But... I don't know it feels like when a Black person is using it toward another Black person. It's the same... how is it not still a derogatory word?"
Another student says, "Beat his ass." A different student in the class tries to explain how race and context work, but his remarks are largely inaudible.
"I don't get it," the teacher continues.
"Slave owners used to call them that," a student says.
"Right, right, is the word n***er not allowed?" the teacher asks.
The student immediately interjects.
"I'm going to say right now as a teacher, if you want to keep your job — this isn't a threat," says one of the students.
"I'm not calling anyone a n***er," the teacher replies. At this point, the camera pans up to show the teacher in front of a half-empty classroom.
"I understand," the student says.
"I can say the word." the teacher explains.
"Why are you saying that?" a student of color asks, while a woman off screen can be heard saying "no."
Glendale is part of the Springfield Public School district.
According to the Springfield-News Leader, when the teacher saw the student recording, the student was asked to put their phone away. They were then sent to the office when they refused.
The video was posted online yesterday to Snapchat and made it to Reddit. In response, Glendale High School placed the teacher on administrative leave.
The teacher hasn't been identified.
The school principal, Dr. Josh Groves, sent out a letter yesterday to families, saying in part:
"We are aware of a Glendale teacher using offensive, derogatory language during class today. A video of the comments is being circulated and we have received several calls from concerned parents. I want you to know that the comments expressed in the video are inappropriate, inexcusable and do not meet the professional standards for Springfield Public Schools employees."
The letter says that the school took immediate action and put the staff member on leave while investigating the incident. It is unclear from the letter whether the leave is paid or unpaid.
