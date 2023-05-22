Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

click to enlarge JAIME LEES Missouri's minimum voting age is 18.

In Missouri, 16-year-olds can carry guns, own a business, drive a car and fly a plane. But they can’t vote. DJ Yearwood hopes to change that.

Yearwood, 16, is the leader of a new campaign to decrease the voting age requirement for local and school board elections to 16. VOTE16MO seeks to bust misconceptions about teens voting and get a measure to lower the voting age on ballots by November 2024.



“This is very important for creating an expectation of representation that can be carried out throughout life,” Yearwood tells the RFT.

Most countries set their eligible voting age at 18. However, several countries and some U.S. states have considered reducing the voting age to 16 or 17 since the turn of the century, according to ACE Electoral Network.

VOTE16MO is the Missouri arm of a national campaign to lower the voting age that launched in 2015. The Missouri campaign launched in March and has a team of about 40 volunteers, according to Yearwood.

What motivates Yearwood to lower Missouri’s voting age the most is ballot measures that increase taxes. Yearwood, a teenager eligible for taxation, will not be able to vote on measures such as these for another two years.

“I don’t believe that taxpayers should be denied the right to vote,” Yearwood says. “That’s taxation without representation and against one of the core values of the United States.”

There’s also an upcoming general election in Kansas City that Yearwood cannot take part in — even though he says he works closely with several candidates.

Arguments for lowering the voting age generally revolve around maturity and political awareness among youth.

U.S. Representative Grace Meng (D-New York) has for years sponsored legislation to lower the federal voting age since, she says, 16- and 17-year-olds are “contributing members of our society.” Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential hopeful, wants to increase the U.S. voting age to 25 and anyone younger be required to do military or first responder service — or pass a citizenship test — to be eligible.

Critics of lowering the voting age say doing so would only benefit one political party. VOTE16MO is a nonpartisan group and works with both Democrats and Republicans, according to Yearwood.

“We do not believe this initiative will benefit any one political party over the other,” Yearwood says. “We know that this is about strengthening our electorate, creating a better prepared electorate. We are about the civic engagement aspect and not so much the politics.”