Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

DJ Yearwood wants anyone 16 or older to get a say in local and school board elections

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ballot
JAIME LEES
Missouri's minimum voting age is 18.

In Missouri, 16-year-olds can carry guns, own a business, drive a car and fly a plane. But they can’t vote. DJ Yearwood hopes to change that. 

Yearwood, 16, is the leader of a new campaign to decrease the voting age requirement for local and school board elections to 16. VOTE16MO seeks to bust misconceptions about teens voting and get a measure to lower the voting age on ballots by November 2024.

“This is very important for creating an expectation of representation that can be carried out throughout life,” Yearwood tells the RFT

Most countries set their eligible voting age at 18. However, several countries and some U.S. states have considered reducing the voting age to 16 or 17 since the turn of the century, according to ACE Electoral Network. 

VOTE16MO is the Missouri arm of a national campaign to lower the voting age that launched in 2015. The Missouri campaign launched in March and has a team of about 40 volunteers, according to Yearwood. 

What motivates Yearwood to lower Missouri’s voting age the most is ballot measures that increase taxes. Yearwood, a teenager eligible for taxation, will not be able to vote on measures such as these for another two years. 

“I don’t believe that taxpayers should be denied the right to vote,” Yearwood says. “That’s taxation without representation and against one of the core values of the United States.” 

click to enlarge DJ Yearwood.
Screengrab via Fox4KC
DJ Yearwood.

There’s also an upcoming general election in Kansas City that Yearwood cannot take part in — even though he says he works closely with several candidates.

Arguments for lowering the voting age generally revolve around maturity and political awareness among youth. 

U.S. Representative Grace Meng (D-New York) has for years sponsored legislation to lower the federal voting age since, she says, 16- and 17-year-olds are “contributing members of our society.” Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential hopeful, wants to increase the U.S. voting age to 25 and anyone younger be required to do military or first responder service — or pass a citizenship test — to be eligible. 

Critics of lowering the voting age say doing so would only benefit one political party. VOTE16MO is a nonpartisan group and works with both Democrats and Republicans, according to Yearwood. 

“We do not believe this initiative will benefit any one political party over the other,” Yearwood says. “We know that this is about strengthening our electorate, creating a better prepared electorate. We are about the civic engagement aspect and not so much the politics.”

Related
Alderwoman Cara Spencer has a new proposal to make it harder for people to openly carry loaded guns on St. Louis streets.

St. Louis Could Actually Limit Open Carry of Firearms Under New Bill: Alderwoman Cara Spencer says Missouri law offers cities an exemption — but St. Louis isn't using it

Related
Gabriel Gore was tapped by Governor Mike Parson today to be St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kim Gardner.

Gabriel Gore to Become St. Louis Circuit Attorney: Eric Greitens' former lawyer — the first Black partner at Dowd Bennett — is Gov. Parson's pick to replace Kim Gardner

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A Longtime Post-Dispatch Writer Says Goodbye to the Newsroom

By Riverfront Times Staff

Valerie Schremp Hahn has now packed up her desk at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Cardinals Opposed Bill to Secure Lots That Saw Dozens of Break-Ins Sunday

By Ryan Krull

A parking lot downtown.

St. Louis Game Company Gets Big Bump from Jeopardy Nod

By Sarah Fenske

Wam Wam Games co-founders, and brothers, Phill Wamser (left) and Jake Wamser (right) are already using their Jeopardy star turn to hawk Turn for the Wurst.

Gabriel Gore to Become St. Louis Circuit Attorney

By Ryan Krull

Gabriel Gore was tapped by Governor Mike Parson today to be St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kim Gardner.

Also in News

RFT Reviews the Week: May 15 to May 21

By Anonymous

After the controversy with Willson Contreras, the Cardinals started winning ball games, and Contreras went back to catching again.

St. Louis Could See Perfect Weather All Week

By Jessica Rogen

It's gonna be positively gorgeous in St. Louis this week.

Cardinals Opposed Bill to Secure Lots That Saw Dozens of Break-Ins Sunday

By Ryan Krull

A parking lot downtown.

Matt Vogel Went from Webster to Playing Big-Name Muppets

By Rosalind Early

Matt Vogel is the puppet captain for Sesame Street and works with The Muppets Studio.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us