Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

The gun was left unattended in a purse

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge A toddler gained access to an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot a baby. - Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC
Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC
A toddler gained access to an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot a baby.

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.

The investigation determined the shooting was accidental.

The 10-month-old is expected to fully recover.

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

