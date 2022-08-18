Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

click to enlarge Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC A toddler gained access to an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot a baby.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday.The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.The investigation determined the shooting was accidental.The 10-month-old is expected to fully recover.