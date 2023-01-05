Missouri Woman Already in Prison Gets More Time for COVID Fraud

Convicted embezzler Christen Schulte was sentenced to two additional years for ill-gotten COVID-relief money

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 8:25 am

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

A Missouri woman already in prison for embezzlement was sentenced yesterday in federal court to two additional years in prison for COVID-relief fraud.

Christen Diane Schulte of Franklin County worked as a bookkeeper for a trucking company from 2018 to 2020, during which time she funneled $727,000 of company funds into her own pocket.

After her scheme was uncovered, Schulte was charged in 2020 with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. In May 2021, she was sentenced to more than six and half years in prison.

After being charged and but before being sentenced, Schulte submitted multiple fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program funds, money that was intended to help businesses stay afloat in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Schulte received $27,000 for Mama Bear Cake Company, a company that prosecutors say Schulte lied about when applying for the funds.

She also lied about herself on the loan application when it asked if she had ever been convicted of a felony involving fraud, bribery or embezzlement.

She pleaded guilty to those COVID relief-related charges in September.

During yesterday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp called Schulte's repeated fraud “outrageous” and “very aggravating.”

Schulte has been serving her 6 1/2 year sentence at a federal prison in Illinois, and her attorney asked that Schulte be allowed to serve the additional two years there as well.

