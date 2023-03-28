Missouri Woman Who Faked Movie Star Chimp's Death Must Pay $224K

click to enlarge PETA’s YouTube Channel Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.

The woman who faked the death of a movie star chimpanzee in Missouri must now pay PETA almost $225,000.

The ruling came yesterday in federal court in St. Louis, when Judge Catherine D. Perry said that Tonia Haddix must reimburse the animal rights organization for the legal and transportation costs they incurred in removing Tonka the chimpanzee from Haddix's property in the Lake of the Ozarks.

In the 1990s, Tonka was featured in Hollywood films such as George of the Jungle and Buddy, the latter with actor Alan Cumming.

But when Tonka left the acting biz, he ended up in the care of the now-defunct Missouri Primate Foundation in Festus. In 2017 PETA sued over conditions there, which they called squalid.

The foundation turned over its chimps to Haddix, who housed Tonka at her home near Sunrise Beach. But after Judge Perry ordered Haddix to hand over Tonka and other animals, in a twist fit for Hollywood, Haddix claimed Tonka was dead.

Suspiciously, Haddix had no proof of Tonka's demise. She claimed her husband had burned the chimp's body after he died of natural causes. (In a fabrication more fitting of Dickens, Haddix claimed the cremation happened at a property in a town called Peculiar.)

Haddix even wept over the loss to St. Louis Public Radio,saying through tears she loved Tonka more than her own two children.

PETA was immediately skeptical of Haddix's claims that Tonka had died. Proof that she was lying came in June of last year when PETA obtained a recording of Haddix on a phone call in which she said of Tonka, "If he was not a wanted fugitive, do you realize you can make a million dollars off of TikTok off of him?"

Later that month, U.S. Marshals raided Haddix's home in the Lake of the Ozarks and found Tonka in a tiny cage in her basement.

Tonka was moved to a chimp sanctuary in Florida. Now Haddix must pay PETA's litigation costs spent to secure Tonka's freedom as well as the costs incurred transferring Tonka.

click to enlarge Courtesy PETA Tonka in a cage, prior to being transferred to Chimp sanctuary.

Haddix claimed in court filings she shouldn't have to pay PETA for their costs. Judge Perry said in her order she found some of Haddix's claims "slightly bewildering."

Perry wrote: "Haddix claims that Plaintiffs unnecessarily retained experts to disprove her assertion that Tonka was cremated at 165-170 degrees, and claims that these experts never testified before the Court. But Plaintiffs’ experts did testify at the hearing on Plaintiffs’ fourth motion for civil contempt — Haddix even cross-examined them."

The exact sum that Haddix now owes PETA is $224,404.24. Judge Perry's order says that Haddix has 30 days to pay.

A PETA representative said of the money coming their way: "We look forward to putting the award to use helping other animals still caught in the clutches of exploiters like Haddix."