Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds

Emerson/Hill poll reveals 48 percent of voters favor the November marijuana initiative

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge A grow operation.
Jamila Jackson
A new poll shows that a plurality of voters support recreational marijuana legalization in Missouri.

Though some recent polls have found mixed results for recreational marijuana legalization, the latest one shows a plurality of voters support the initiative.

Emerson/Hill found that 48 percent of voters support the initiative, Amendment 3, with 35 percent against and 17 percent undecided. The organization interviewed 1,160 Missouri voters over a four-day span from September 23 to 27.

The poll, which has a 2.8 percent margin of error, comes after various polls have predicted conflicting results for the November ballot measure. Last week, SurveyUSA released a survey that showed overwhelming support for Amendment 3, with 62 percent of Missouri voters saying they will vote ‘yes.’ In September, Remington Research Group and Missouri Scout found the opposite result — that only 43 percent of voters favor it.

Related
Man holding joint

Missourians Support Legal Weed By Wide Margin, New Poll Finds: Cannabis legalization will be on Missouri ballots Nov. 8


The ballot initiative would allow people over 21 to purchase and possess up to three ounces of cannabis. But it has received mixed results across party lines, with Governor Mike Parson calling it a "disaster" and the Missouri Democratic Party saying it won’t take a stance on the issue.

Many advocates for legalization have disapproved of the current ballot measure — arguing it will unfairly prop up the current medical marijuana license holders, creating an inequitable, monopolized industry.

Related
Brennan England, owner of Cola Private Lounge, thinks there are some issues with Amendment 3, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana if it passed in November.

Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?: Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry


The Emerson/Hill poll also found that Missouri Attorney General and Republican nominee Eric Schmitt holds an 11 percent lead over Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine. About 10 percent of voters are undecided. Schmitt holds a large advantage among people over 50, who represent 60 percent of voters.

“Schmitt’s support is driven by voters who say the economy is the top issue; these voters break for Schmitt 71% to 18%,” said Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball in a statement. “By contrast, those who say threats to democracy is their top issue break for Busch Valentine 68% to 22%, and those who said abortion access break for Busch Valentine 79% to 5%.”

