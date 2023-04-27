Missouri's Black Homicide Victimization Rate Again Highest in US

click to enlarge Paul Sableman VIA FLICKR According to a study by Violence Policy Center, 89 percent of Black homicide victims in Missouri were shot and killed with guns.

Black Missourians are killed at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country, according to a new study.



Every year, the Washington, D.C-based Violence Policy Center analyzes FBI data and ranks states by their rates of Black homicide victimization, or the number of Black people killed in homicides per capita. For the past 14 years, Missouri has either ranked first or second in the nation for having the highest Black homicide rate in the U.S.

This year was no different. In the Violence Policy Center’s most recent study, an assessment of 2020 FBI homicide data, Missouri had the highest Black homicide victimization rate in the nation for the seventh year in a row.

From 2014 to 2020, homicides with Black victims increased by 46 percent, according to the study. Most (73 percent) were killed by people they knew — and out of the cases in which circumstances of the incidents could be identified, 65 percent involved arguments between the victim and the offender.

Out of the 396 Black homicide victims in 2020, the study notes that 340 were male and 56 were female. The average age for those killed was 31.

“The consistent, disproportionate impact of homicide on Black men, women, boys and girls is a national shame,” Violence Policy Center Executive Director Josh Sugarmann said in a prepared statement. “Guns are almost always the weapon used, and the ripple effects of each death ravage families, friends and whole communities.”

Easy access to guns significantly factors into the “national crisis” of homicide inflicted on Black teens and adults, the study says.

“An important part of ending our nation’s gun violence epidemic will involve reducing homicides in the Black community,” researchers wrote. “At the same time, the firearms industry, looking to expand beyond its shrinking base of white male gun owners, has increased its marketing efforts targeting Black, Latino, and Asian Americans. Such efforts can only increase gun death and injury in these communities."

According to the study, 94 percent of Black homicide victims in Missouri were shot and killed with guns. Of these, 58 percent were killed by handguns.

“Successful efforts to reduce America’s Black homicide toll, like America’s homicide toll as a whole, must put a focus on reducing access and exposure to firearms,” the study concludes.