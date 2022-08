Missouri's Sales-Tax-Free Weekend Starts Aug. 5

click to enlarge @jeepersmedia / Flickr Local stores will be stocked and ready with the school supplies that kids need this year.

Clothing items with a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices also not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators not to exceed $150

Each year, Missouri has a back-to-school sales-tax-free weekend to help families get supplies (and help us cheapskates get a good deal on computers). The holiday starts the first Friday in August, which this year means Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7.Items that qualify for the exemption include:While you will not be charged state sales tax, many municipalities have local sales tax (including the city of St. Louis) and waiving it is voluntary for local entities. Missouri Department of Revenue has published a list of every city county and district in the state that is not participating.Thankfully, the list suggests St. Louis city is participating in the holiday (minus the St. Louis Convention Center Hotel Transportation Development District and the St Louis Food Hub Transportation Development District, which also add their taxes on top of the municipal ones).In the south it looks like Affton, Glendale, Lemay, Mehlville, Oakville, Pacific, Sunset Hills and Tesson Ferry Township are all participating.In north county Country Club Hills, Dellwood, Earth City, Florissant, Hazelwood, Jennings, Olivette and Spanish Lake are all taking part.Further west Chesterfield, Creve Couer, Eureka, Fenton, Maryland Heights and Wildwood also appear to be opting in to helping families save money.Even if you shop in cities that have not waived their sales tax (like Brentwood, Crestwood, University City, Ladue, Frontenac, or St. Charles), you still save the state's 4.225% tax on qualifying purchases.