MoDOT May Close Southbound I-55 Ramp at Cherokee

click to enlarge Google Maps The ramp is currently closed due to ongoing bridge construction along I-55.

The Missouri Department of Transportation may permanently close the southbound I-55 ramp at Cherokee Street as drivers feel unsafe merging there.

According to MoDOT’s website, the ramp at Cherokee Street was made during a time when vehicle traffic did not move as quickly or "aggressively" as it does now. The ramp’s tight loop makes it difficult to reach highway speeds and safely merge. MoDOT hears frequent complaints as a result.

From MoDOT: "The existing design does not meet current engineering standards and MoDOT gets frequent complaints that this on-ramp feels unsafe to navigate for many drivers."

The southbound ramp at Arsenal just north of the Cherokee ramp is also closed, but will reopen in December when bridge construction is completed, according to a construction report from MoDOT.

MoDOT staff expect removing the Cherokee ramp will decrease crashes in the area, according to an explainer on the proposal. But there are impacts to the community that MoDOT may not be aware of, so it’s holding a community meeting to get feedback.

The agency will hold a public hearing on May 24 at the Lemp Neighborhood Arts Center (3301 Lemp Avenue) from 4 to 7 p.m. to share information on the proposed ramp closure. The on-ramp is currently closed due to an ongoing bridge construction along I-55.

