Most Major St. Louis Attractions Closed Because of the Snow

Don't worry, Art Hill is still open

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge The penguins are living their best lives today, but we won't be able to see it.
DOYLE MURPHY
The penguins are living their best lives today, but we won't be able to see it.

Snow cancels more than school in St. Louis. And when a big storm comes, we all flip out. Sure, we’re Midwest, but we’re still scared of snow. This isn’t Chicago or Milwaukee. When things get too snowy or too cold here, the entire city shuts down. We don’t know how to drive in it. We don’t have the right coats for it. And we’re barely fit enough to shovel our driveways.

As this storm takes over the area, St. Louis attractions and institutions are closing left and right. So if you were planning to head out to any classic St. Louis spots (that aren’t Art Hill), make sure you check in first to see who still has their doors open to you.

These are some of the places that have shut down because of the snow already:

Gateway Arch
(50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, GatewayArch.com)
The arch is closed for visits today (which is a shame because it sure would be cool to look down on snowy St. Louis) and their call center and ticketing operations are closed today, too. No word yet on if they plan to be closed tomorrow, too.

Saint Louis Zoo
(1 Government Drive, STLZoo.org)
The zoo is closed Thursday but hasn't yet announced if it will be closed Friday.

The Missouri Botanical Garden
(4344 Shaw Boulevard, MissouriBotanicalGarden.org)
The garden is closed Thursday and Friday. That includes its famous Garden Glow event. If you bought a ticket to visit the Garden Glow today or tomorrow, you'll automatically be receiving a full refund without having to contact the organization. The Garden Glow is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, but is otherwise open until January 7 if you'd like to rebook your tickets.

Saint Louis Art Museum
(1 Fine Arts Drive, SLAM.org)
SLAM is closed today but no word about Friday yet.

St. Louis Wheel at Union Station
(201 S. 18th Street, TheStLouisWheel.com)
Sorry, folks. You can't go up on the wheel until at least Saturday, because it is closed today and Friday.

Sophia M Sachs Butterfly House
(15050 Faust Park, MissouriBotanicalGarden.org)
The pretty insects will be getting a break from looking at us ugly humans because the Butterfly House is closed until the weekend.

City Museum
(750 N. 16th Street, CityMuseum.org)
The City Museum hasn't announced that it is closed on any social media outlets, so we called to see what was up but nobody answered the phone. So as of 1:45pm, we officially have no idea if it's open or not yet today. Travel there at your own risk.

