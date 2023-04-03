Move Over T-Rav Man, T-Rav Baby Is Here

Not the hero we deserved but the hero we needed. https://t.co/IVreAtNvoF — Matt Sebek (@MattSebek) April 2, 2023

Try not to choke on a throatful of awws as you look at the latest St. Louis CITY SC fan to dress like a toasted ravioli. Introducing: T-Rav Baby.Spotted at the most recent CITY home game, T-Rav Baby was ready for the noise and the weather, wearing pink headphones and bundled up in a onesie. The tot was also ready to show off and was rocking a stuffed pillow that resembled a toasted ravioli. Toasted Ravioli Man (real name Nick Lammering) popularized dressing like a toasted ravioli at the St. Louis CITY SC game on March 18 against San Jose.St. Louis CITY SC made Saturday's game a celebration of soccer, toasted ravioli and the "Ravioli Boyz" during the pre-game CITY Block Party. The Ravioli Boyz was actually submitted as a possible team name back in 2020, when the club was crowd-sourcing ideas. The club did temporarily change its name to Ravioli Boyz on April Fools' Day 2022. Since this game was on April Fools' Day, it seemed time to bring back the theme.And this little tike went all out.Unfortunately, St. Louis CITY SC suffered its first loss of the season falling to Minnesota United FC. But T-Rav Baby still managed to put a smile on everyone's face.