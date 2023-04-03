STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Move Over T-Rav Man, T-Rav Baby Is Here

Our hearts have officially been stolen

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 2:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor

Try not to choke on a throatful of awws as you look at the latest St. Louis CITY SC fan to dress like a toasted ravioli. Introducing: T-Rav Baby.

Spotted at the most recent CITY home game, T-Rav Baby was ready for the noise and the weather, wearing pink headphones and bundled up in a onesie. The tot was also ready to show off and was rocking a stuffed pillow that resembled a toasted ravioli. Toasted Ravioli Man (real name Nick Lammering) popularized dressing like a toasted ravioli at the St. Louis CITY SC game on March 18 against San Jose.

Related
T-Rav man caught the attention of St. Louis when he popped up on our screens during the CITY SC game.

Legendary Toasted Ravioli Hat Will Be On Sale Soon, Creator Says: The toasted ravioli hat made waves during the St. Louis CITY SC game


St. Louis CITY SC made Saturday's game a celebration of soccer, toasted ravioli and the "Ravioli Boyz" during the pre-game CITY Block Party. The Ravioli Boyz was actually submitted as a possible team name back in 2020, when the club was crowd-sourcing ideas. The club did temporarily change its name to Ravioli Boyz on April Fools' Day 2022. Since this game was on April Fools' Day, it seemed time to bring back the theme.

And this little tike went all out.

Unfortunately, St. Louis CITY SC suffered its first loss of the season falling to Minnesota United FC. But T-Rav Baby still managed to put a smile on everyone's face.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Don't Eat Anything from Seafood City, St. Louis Health Dept Says

By Ryan Krull

Seafood City in University City.

How St. Louis' Laurell K. Hamilton Created Badass Vampire Hunter Anita Blake

By Jessica Rogen

Laurell K. Hamilton is the author of the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series as well as the popular Merry Gentry, Fey Detective series.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Is Bringing Her Big Cats to the Ozarks

By Rosalind Early

Carole Baskin in one of her video diaries from 2020.

St. Louis Catholics Have Obtained St. Louis' Holy Toe (Yes, Really)

By Sarah Fenske

The holy relic: part of the toe bone of St. Louis the King.

Also in News

Lucas Kunce Touts $1.1 Million Haul

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.

Rep. Nick Schroer Lustfully Depicts Trump’s Rippling Pecs

By Monica Obradovic

Rep. Nick Schroer Lustfully Depicts Trump’s Rippling Pecs

Planned Parenthood Sues Missouri Attorney General to End 'Sham' Investigation

By Monica Obradovic

"We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Is Bringing Her Big Cats to the Ozarks

By Rosalind Early

Carole Baskin in one of her video diaries from 2020.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us